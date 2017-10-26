AcctTwo has once again proven to be a top partner and a leader in implementing, extending, and evangelizing Sage Intacct as the class leader in cloud financial management software for the midmarket.

Sage Intacct, the innovation and customer satisfaction leader in cloud financial management software, recently announced the channel partners earning the 2017 President's Club distinction, and AcctTwo is proud to be on that list for the fifth year in a row. In August, at the President's Club gathering in Park City, UT, Sage Intacct announced its top honors for the partner channel and, for the fourth consecutive year, AcctTwo was named overall Business Partner of the Year.

Founded in 2010 in Houston, TX and effectively "born in the cloud," AcctTwo focuses on delivering Software-as-a-Service financial management, ERP, and FP&A solutions to customers in more than 40 states as well as a growing list of international companies. AcctTwo also provides Managed Accounting Services (MAS) and outsourced back-office services to clients on the Sage Intacct platform.

"I'm so proud of our team," said Marcus Wagner, CEO and Founder of AcctTwo. "We couldn't be more excited to receive Sage Intacct's highest honor for the fourth straight year. I credit our sales team for all their hard work, dedication, and for providing a truly consultative sales process to our customers. Our growing implementation team continues to post high customer satisfaction scores, and our Managed Accounting Services team has proven the value of cloudsourcing - outsourcing the accounting processes of midsized companies to AcctTwo's accounting specialists."

"The Sage Intacct partner program is designed to help channel partners build sustainable excellence and achieve remarkable growth year after year," said Taylor Macdonald, SVP of Channel Sales for Sage Intacct. "AcctTwo has once again proven to be a top partner and a leader in implementing, extending, and evangelizing Sage Intacct as the class leader in cloud financial management software for the midmarket."

