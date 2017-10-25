SIG and Art of Procurement Announce Global Partnership

This partnership enables us to add new streams of content and additional podcast series for our audience, while continuing to offer the rich topics they have come to expect.

SIG, the premier membership organization for sourcing, procurement and outsourcing executives, today announces a new partnership with the Art of Procurement, a leading resource for procurement professionals and sourcing leaders to learn from their peers through podcasts, blogs and industry news.

The Art of Procurement and SIG share a mission of elevating the role of sourcing professionals by offering trends, best practices and strategies through online content and networking events. Created by and for procurement professionals, the Art of Procurement allows industry professionals to learn from peers in a podcast environment. With over 150 podcasts on topics ranging from attracting talent to stakeholder collaboration to being prepared for new European data privacy regulations (GDPR), Art of Procurement offers a depth and breadth of coverage.

“For the past few years, we have been laser-focused on helping Chief Procurement Officers earn their rightful seat at the boardroom table by elevating the sourcing function,” says Dawn Tiura, President and CEO of SIG. “Our mission is so closely aligned with the Art of Procurement that this relationship was a natural extension of our commitment to our members.”

Adds Philip Ideson, Editor and Founder of the Art of Procurement, “This partnership enables us to add new streams of content and additional podcast series for our audience, while continuing to offer the rich topics they have come to expect. We are thrilled to be partnering with SIG, who places the same value on advancing the relevancy and status of sourcing professionals.”

About SIG

SIG is a membership organization that provides thought leadership and networking opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies and the advisors who serve them. SIG is widely known as a forum for sharing “next” practices and thought leadership through live networking events, virtual forums and a comprehensive online SIG resource center (SRC), which was developed by and for professionals in sourcing and outsourcing. The organization is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers and advisory firms in a non-commercial environment. SIG is also the parent organization for SIG University, a one-of-a-kind certification and training program for professionals and executives seeking deep expertise in sourcing and governance for themselves or their teams, as well as Outsource, which provides unrivaled digital content for the opinion-formers and decision-makers at the heart of the outsourcing space.

About Art of Procurement

Art of Procurement is the leading source for procurement professionals and leaders to learn from peers and elevate their impact. It is created by procurement professionals, for procurement professionals. Powered by Palambridge, the Art of Procurement enables sourcing professionals to think and work differently.