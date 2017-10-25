Thor Kitchen enters the appliance industry by offering an entire pro-style kitchen suite for under $5,000, which includes a top-performing refrigerator, range, ventilation hood and dishwasher. “Up until this point, pro-style appliances have always had a premium price preventing home chefs from having their dream kitchen. Now, instead of settling for just a pro-style range, you can have a full pro-style kitchen for the same price,” said Kyle You, Thor Kitchen Managing Director.

Thor Kitchen, manufacturer of mass-premium pro-style kitchen appliances, enters the appliance industry by offering an entire pro-style kitchen suite for under $5,000. This includes a top-performing stainless steel range, ventilation hood, refrigerator and dishwasher for less than the price of one premium range.

“Our goal is to bring real pro-style products to more people,” said Kyle You, Thor Kitchen Managing Director. “Up until this point, pro-style appliances have always had a premium price preventing home chefs from having their dream kitchen. Now, instead of settling for just a pro-style range, you can have a full pro-style kitchen for the same price.”

Thor Kitchen’s products are built to the highest standards of style, performance and energy efficiency. Each is backed by a full two-year warranty on parts and labor and, while Thor Kitchen is a new brand, its products are already being distributed nationwide.

The affordable, pro-style kitchen suite includes:



The 30-inch Free-Standing Professional Style Gas Range in stainless steel features a convection oven, heavy-duty continuous cast-iron cooking grates, four burners, halogen lighting, automatic reignition and a blue porcelain oven interior. ($1,599 Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price)

The Professional Series Under Cabinet Range Hood is offered in stainless steel with an anti-fingerprint finish and includes a three-speed fan touch control and commercial-style stainless steel baffle filters. ($399 MSRP)

The 36-inch 4-Door French Door Freestanding Refrigerator features counter depth French doors, two freezer drawers, a full-width chiller drawer, an automatic ice maker and high-efficiency LED lighting. Through its Twin Cooling system, dual evaporators separate the refrigerator and freezer zones to prevent moisture and odor transfer, as well as freezer burn. ($1,799 MSRP)

The 24-inch Professional Series Stainless Steel Dishwasher utilizes three spray arms (with a jet sprayer), a steam assist mode to help loosen soils, a soil-sensing “Smart Wash” system to determine the optimum cycle, and a multiple filter system to save water and energy. It is also equipped with a water softener system to improve the longevity and maintenance of the unit by deterring calcium buildup. ($699 MSRP)

Thor Kitchen is a manufacturer of mass-premium pro-style kitchen appliances, offering a full suite of the most affordable pro-style kitchen appliances on the market today. Based in Southern California, Thor provides all of the power and performance of a top-notch appliance, built to the highest standards of quality, style and energy efficiency—yet at a practical price.