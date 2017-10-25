Schnipper Installed as NRLA Chair

Dana Schnipper, NRLA Chair, looks on during a recent meeting of the Association’s Board of Directors. NRLA has been and will continue to be the best advocate for my business no matter what the issue is.

The Northeastern Retail Lumber Association (NRLA) installed Dana Schnipper as the new Chair of the board of directors during its Annual Meeting in West Harrison, N.Y. on Oct. 21, 2017. Schnipper is President of JC Ryan EBCO/H&G, LLC in Farmingdale, N.Y.

Addressing the meeting of more than 100 NRLA members, Schnipper promised to focus on branding the NRLA as a powerful advocate for the LBM Industry.

“Each of us has our own reasons to be involved,” shared Schnipper. “Mine has been the belief that the NRLA has been and will continue to be the best advocate for my business no matter what the issue is.”

Dana has been a vocal advocate for the LBM industry through his work with the NRLA and his state and local associations. The 2011 LILA Lumber Person of the Year, Dana has served as Chair for the New York legislative committee since 2006, and his roots go back to the groundbreaking Paid-When-Paid legislative subcommittee in 1997. He has spearheaded the NRLA’s legislative initiative to exempt material suppliers from retention in New York State.

Dana’s passion for advocacy is only surpassed by his love for his family. For 41 years, Dana has been married to his college sweetheart, Judi. They have two children, Rachel and Scott and three grandchildren with another on the way.

Meet the new NRLA Board of Directors

Also at the Annual Meeting, new members of the NRLA’s board of directors were introduced for the 2017-18 term. Below is the full slate of officers and directors.

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHAIR

Dana Schnipper

JC Ryan EBCO/H&G, LLC

Farmingdale, NY

Term: 10/17-10/18

CHAIR-ELECT

Rod Wiles

Hammond Lumber Co.

Belgrade, ME

Term: 10/17-10/18

VICE CHAIR

Lorraine Miner

Miner’s, Inc.

Canton, CT

Term: 10/17-10/18

IMMEDIATE PAST CHAIR

Robert D. Bicknell (Bob)

Bicknell Building Supply

Potsdam, NY

Term: 10/17-10/18

SECRETARY-TREASURER

Genn Hagan

GNH Lumber, Inc.

Latham, NY

Term: 10/17-10/18

PRESIDENT

Rita C. Ferris, CAE

NRLA

Rensselaer, NY 12144

MEMBERS-AT-LARGE ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Joe Cecarelli

Oxford Lumber Building Materials

Oxford, CT

Term: 10/17-10/19

Doug Ford

Curtis Lumber Company Inc.

Ballston Spa, NY

Term: 10/17-10/18

Nick Kuiken

Kuiken Brothers Co., Inc.

Fair Lawn, NJ

Term: 10/16-10/18

Bernie Nugent

Warren Trask Company, Inc.

Lakeville, MA

Term: 10/17-10/19

Paul Tarca

Concord Lumber Corporation

Littleton, MA

Term: 10/16-10/18

John Voter

Benson Lumber & Hardware Inc.

Derry, NH

Term: 10/17-10/19

DIRECTORS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

JOE BEGNOCHE

ProBuild

Middletown, NY

Term: 10/16-10/18

CHRIS COSTELLO

Timberline Enterprises, Inc.

Gloucester, MA

Term: 10/15-10/18

MARK DEWITT

Baker-Miller Lumber, Inc.

Groton, NY

Term: 10/16-10/18

ED J. GODEK, III

Rex Lumber Co.

South Windsor, CT

Term: 10/17-10/19

DAN MARTIN

Reeb Millwork Corp.

Sunderland, MA

Term: 10/17-10/19

BOB SHAW

Huttig Building Products

Hooksett, NH

Term: 10/16-10/18

ABOUT NRLA

The Northeastern Retail Lumber Association (NRLA) was established in New York in 1894 by a small group of pioneering lumbermen who recognized the value of cooperation. Today, the NRLA is an 1,100-member association representing independent lumber and building material suppliers and associated businesses in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit http://www.NRLA.org.