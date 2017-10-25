Schnipper Installed as NRLA Chair

NRLA has been and will continue to be the best advocate for my business no matter what the issue is.
The Northeastern Retail Lumber Association (NRLA) installed Dana Schnipper as the new Chair of the board of directors during its Annual Meeting in West Harrison, N.Y. on Oct. 21, 2017. Schnipper is President of JC Ryan EBCO/H&G, LLC in Farmingdale, N.Y.
Addressing the meeting of more than 100 NRLA members, Schnipper promised to focus on branding the NRLA as a powerful advocate for the LBM Industry.
“Each of us has our own reasons to be involved,” shared Schnipper. “Mine has been the belief that the NRLA has been and will continue to be the best advocate for my business no matter what the issue is.”
Dana has been a vocal advocate for the LBM industry through his work with the NRLA and his state and local associations. The 2011 LILA Lumber Person of the Year, Dana has served as Chair for the New York legislative committee since 2006, and his roots go back to the groundbreaking Paid-When-Paid legislative subcommittee in 1997. He has spearheaded the NRLA’s legislative initiative to exempt material suppliers from retention in New York State.
Dana’s passion for advocacy is only surpassed by his love for his family. For 41 years, Dana has been married to his college sweetheart, Judi. They have two children, Rachel and Scott and three grandchildren with another on the way.
Meet the new NRLA Board of Directors
Also at the Annual Meeting, new members of the NRLA’s board of directors were introduced for the 2017-18 term. Below is the full slate of officers and directors.
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHAIR
Dana Schnipper
JC Ryan EBCO/H&G, LLC
Farmingdale, NY
Term: 10/17-10/18
CHAIR-ELECT
Rod Wiles
Hammond Lumber Co.
Belgrade, ME
Term: 10/17-10/18
VICE CHAIR
Lorraine Miner
Miner’s, Inc.
Canton, CT
Term: 10/17-10/18
IMMEDIATE PAST CHAIR
Robert D. Bicknell (Bob)
Bicknell Building Supply
Potsdam, NY
Term: 10/17-10/18
SECRETARY-TREASURER
Genn Hagan
GNH Lumber, Inc.
Latham, NY
Term: 10/17-10/18
PRESIDENT
Rita C. Ferris, CAE
NRLA
Rensselaer, NY 12144
MEMBERS-AT-LARGE ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Joe Cecarelli
Oxford Lumber Building Materials
Oxford, CT
Term: 10/17-10/19
Doug Ford
Curtis Lumber Company Inc.
Ballston Spa, NY
Term: 10/17-10/18
Nick Kuiken
Kuiken Brothers Co., Inc.
Fair Lawn, NJ
Term: 10/16-10/18
Bernie Nugent
Warren Trask Company, Inc.
Lakeville, MA
Term: 10/17-10/19
Paul Tarca
Concord Lumber Corporation
Littleton, MA
Term: 10/16-10/18
John Voter
Benson Lumber & Hardware Inc.
Derry, NH
Term: 10/17-10/19
DIRECTORS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JOE BEGNOCHE
ProBuild
Middletown, NY
Term: 10/16-10/18
CHRIS COSTELLO
Timberline Enterprises, Inc.
Gloucester, MA
Term: 10/15-10/18
MARK DEWITT
Baker-Miller Lumber, Inc.
Groton, NY
Term: 10/16-10/18
ED J. GODEK, III
Rex Lumber Co.
South Windsor, CT
Term: 10/17-10/19
DAN MARTIN
Reeb Millwork Corp.
Sunderland, MA
Term: 10/17-10/19
BOB SHAW
Huttig Building Products
Hooksett, NH
Term: 10/16-10/18
ABOUT NRLA
The Northeastern Retail Lumber Association (NRLA) was established in New York in 1894 by a small group of pioneering lumbermen who recognized the value of cooperation. Today, the NRLA is an 1,100-member association representing independent lumber and building material suppliers and associated businesses in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit http://www.NRLA.org.