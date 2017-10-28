Land Trust Alliance logo Will has brought a focus to serving people from across the country, especially people in urban areas.

The Land Trust Alliance, a national land conservation organization working to save the places people need and love by strengthening land conservation across America, today bestowed on longtime land conservationist Will Rogers the distinguished Kingsbury Browne Conservation Leadership Award.

The award, presented during the closing plenary of Rally 2017: The National Land Conservation Conference, honors “an outstanding individual whose vision and creativity have resulted in extraordinary accomplishments for land conservation and the land trust community.” Named after the conservationist who inspired the Alliance’s founding in 1982, the award ranks among the organization’s highest honors.

Rogers also was named to serve in the Kingsbury Browne Fellowship at the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy for 2017-2018. For the fellowship, Rogers will engage in research, writing and mentoring with the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, a think tank devoted to land policy that’s based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“Will has brought a focus to serving people from across the country, especially people in urban areas,” said Andrew Bowman, the Land Trust Alliance’s president. “Congratulations, Will, on a fantastic career and thank you for all you’ve done for land conservation in the United States.”

In his current role as president and CEO of The Trust for Public Land, Rogers continues a career that has championed smart use of land. He urges strategic conservation planning and pushes to bring the conservation ethic into cities. Prior to joining The Trust for Public Land, Rogers managed urban projects for a Chicago-based real estate development company. Before becoming a developer, Rogers was a commercial beekeeper, founding and managing a commercial honey production company.

The Alliance has awarded the Kingsbury Browne Conservation Leadership Award annually since 2006. It is presented during Rally, the nation’s largest annual gathering of land conservation professionals. More information about Rally is available at http://www.alliancerally.org.

About the Land Trust Alliance

Founded in 1982, the Land Trust Alliance is a national land conservation organization that works to save the places people need and love by strengthening land conservation across America. The Alliance represents 1,000 member land trusts supported by more than 200,000 volunteers and 4.6 million members nationwide. The Alliance is based in Washington, D.C., and operates several regional offices. More information about the Alliance is available at http://www.landtrustalliance.org.

About the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy

The Lincoln Institute of Land Policy seeks to improve quality of life through the effective use, taxation, and stewardship of land. A nonprofit private operating foundation whose origins date to 1946, the Lincoln Institute researches and recommends creative approaches to land as a solution to economic, social, and environmental challenges. Through education, training, publications, and events, we integrate theory and practice to inform public policy decisions worldwide.

