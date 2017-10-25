Wise Marketer Group Announces 3rd Annual Loyalty Academy Conference

“The feedback from attendees of our 2017 Loyalty Academy Conference was off-the-charts positive,” said Bill Hanifin, COO Wise Marketer Group.

The Wise Marketer Group has announced the date, time and agenda of its Third Annual Loyalty Academy Conference, to be held on March 8, 2018 at the Waterstone Resort and Marina in Boca Raton, Florida. The Loyalty Academy Conference brings together the industry’s leading minds in customer engagement and loyalty marketing for an intimate one-day gathering of insightful learning and discussion of the biggest challenges to building customer loyalty today.

Attendees have the opportunity to network and mingle while tackling the big-rock issues that will affect their loyalty efforts in the coming year. This year’s venue is one of South Florida’s premiere resort properties, and offers a unique setting for attendees to create valuable connections and generate business value unlike any other event in the industry. To register for the Loyalty Academy Conference and to learn about sponsorship opportunities, interested parties should visit http://www.loyaltyacademy.org/loyalty-academy-2018-conference/.

“The feedback from attendees of our 2017 Loyalty Academy Conference was off-the-charts positive,” said Bill Hanifin, Chief Operating Officer for the Wise Marketer Group. “Our practitioner attendees from around the globe appreciate the innovative, discussion-oriented conference format, as well as the ability to learn, share, and network without running a gauntlet of vendors and listening to sales pitches disguised as presentations. Our sponsors appreciate the senior executive orientation of attendees, as well as the ability to network in an intimate and trusting environment.”

This year’s Loyalty Academy Conference theme is “Welcome to the Loyalty Revolution”. About the theme, Wise Marketer Editor in Chief Rick Ferguson shared, “Over 35 years ago, the first revolution in customer loyalty was evident as companies began to reward and recognize their most valuable customers through the smart use of transactional data. We are now on the cusp of a second loyalty revolution that will transform customer marketing – one driven by mobile devices, artificial intelligence, omni-channel marketing, new technology platforms, and the rapidly evolving purchase behaviors of today’s consumers. The Loyalty Academy Conference synthesizes these changes to blaze the trail toward the creation of new loyalty models.”

This year's event will feature the "Loyalty Shark Tank", a fast-paced demonstration of the most innovative approaches to generating customer engagement and loyalty. Three finalists will be chosen by a panel of judges to present their “pitches” to the audience. The judges will ask probing questions, and the winner will be chosen through live audience voting. Companies interested in participating in this year’s Loyalty Shark Tank should visit http://www.loyaltyacademy.org/loyalty-academy-2018-conference/ for more information.

