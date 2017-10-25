Lightning Tools, Silver Sponsor of SharePoint Fest Chicago

At SharePoint Fest Chicago, an exclusive SharePoint and Office 365 technology conference, attendees will learn from the brightest minds in the SharePoint universe!

SharePoint Fest Chicago will begin with two days of pre-conference workshops on December 5 and 6, 2017, followed by a two-day conference (including an expo hall) on December 7 and 8, 2017. Be sure to stop by the Lightning Tools to see how they are a global provider of SharePoint tools!

About Lightning Tools

Lightning Tools is celebrating its 10th year as a provider of SharePoint tools for Microsoft SharePoint. Our tools include:



BCS Meta Man - Connect your SharePoint environment to over 30 external data sources in minutes.

DeliverPoint - SharePoint and Office 365 permissions reporting fully integrated into SharePoint to provide seamless permissions management to SharePoint Content Managers.

Lightning Conductor - Aggregate SharePoint list content whilst building powerful views.

Social Squared - Enterprise discussion forum for SharePoint and Office 365. Data Viewer & Chart - Build business data dashboards on multiple external data sources.

Lightning Forms - A SharePoint List Forms editor to provide logic, and layout to your SharePoint lists an libraries.

Web Site: http://www.lightningtools.com

About SharePoint Fest

SharePoint Fest is in its seventh year. It offers a two-day conference (with two optional pre-conference workshop days) that brings together SharePoint enthusiasts and practitioners, with many of the leading SharePoint experts and solution providers in the country.

Attend SharePoint Fest Chicago where attendees will be able to attend workshops and seminars – taught by Microsoft Certified Trainers, Microsoft engineers, and Microsoft MCM's and MVPs – covering Enterprise Content Management, Implementation/Administration, Business Value, Search, Business Intelligence, Office 365 and SharePoint Development. Attendees will be able to choose one complete learning track or mix and match based on what content best meets their current needs.

At SharePoint Fest Chicago, there will be sessions created for SharePoint administrators, software developers, business analysts, information architects, and knowledge workers, which will ensure that attendees walk away with as much knowledge as they desire to truly leverage SharePoint in their current environment.

Web Site: http://www.sharepointfest.com/Chicago