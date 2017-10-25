ISU Corp Named Most Innovative Company to Watch

We are excited that Silicon Review has chosen to recognize our efforts.

ISU Corp, a leading software development enterprise, has been named one of the "50 Innovative Companies to Watch for 2017" by The Silicon Review magazine.

“The 50 Innovative Companies to Watch list identifies companies that successfully bring solutions to the IT and Business world,” said Sreshtha Banerjee, Editor-in-Chief of The Silicon Review Magazine. “Winning a spot on this list indicates the company has distinguished itself from peers and demonstrated value in terms of service quality, vast customer base, innovation, and market position,” Ms. Banerjee added.

“We are excited that Silicon Review has chosen to recognize our efforts.” says David Mansilla, ISU Corp CEO.

Recognized for their innovative approach to delivering high quality custom software development solutions. ISU Corp has developed two tools that have been a key factor to their accomplishments, IS Unified and HubLinked.

Read the Full Article in The Silicon Review

About ISU Corp

ISU Corp is a high-tech Company specializing in professional software development and consulting.

We have a comprehensive team of IT professionals that bring to the company many years of experience in a wide variety of technologies. We write software applications for various corporations and see our projects through from beginning to end. We provide our services to a wide variety of businesses; ISU Corp is partnered with organizations in retail, insurance/finance, analytical solutions (LIMS), social media and education.

Our main focus is on our clients as they are the only reason we are in business. We always go the extra mile to ensure their satisfaction with our work. We think of our clients as our partners, and we strongly believe that if we help them succeed in their individual projects, we succeed with them.

We strive to create a win-win environment, where partnership, honesty and professionalism mandate every task we conduct for our clientele.

We are start-up specialists when it comes to software development and management. Our agile approach, doing small iterations at a time, ensures that we can review your business requirements on a weekly basis to better meet your company's goals and expectations.

