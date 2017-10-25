In addition to being American heroes, while serving our country military veterans develop strong leadership skills which translate well into franchise business ownership.

Entrepreneur magazine has released its annual list of “Top Franchises for Veterans” and topping the list at number one is travel agency franchise Dream Vacations. This ranking lists the top 150 franchise opportunities offering incentives and supporting programs to assist veterans into becoming franchisees. Inclusion on this list, solidifies Dream Vacations as one of the leading franchise opportunities for veterans.

“In addition to being American heroes, while serving our country military veterans develop strong leadership skills which translate well into franchise business ownership,” said Debbie Fiorino, senior vice president of Dream Vacations. “Not only do veterans shape our country, but they also shape our franchise organization and make up more than 30 percent of our owners. We believe in listening to our franchise owners and providing them the tools they need to succeed, which is why we are the best travel agency franchise for veterans.”

Rankings are based on incentives for veterans, how franchisors attract and support veterans, and the franchisor’s score in the Entrepreneur 2017 Franchise 500.

"I come from a very large military family and background and served myself in the U.S. Air Force as a young adult,” said Sarah Garrett, Dream Vacations franchise owner in Vero Beach, Fla. “When I saw the commitment and dedication that Dream Vacations has toward veterans who wish to become franchise owners, it struck a chord with me and I knew that I had found a home to do what I love."

All military veterans who purchase a Dream Vacations travel agency franchise receive an enlistment package valued at no less than $5,000. Franchise owners can select one of three perks — receiving up to $7,000 back based on sales through the Earn Back promotion, a $1,000 marketing credit, or waived administrative fees valued at $1,350. Additional benefits for military veterans include a 20 percent discount off the initial fee, waived training fee for a business partner, veteran-themed marketing assets, the ability to hire active-duty military spouses as associates at a discount, LeisureCare Travel Insurance discounts for veterans, travel discounts for military customers, access to veteran networking groups and the ability to move residences and stay in business.

As a member of the International Franchise Association’s (IFA) VetFran initiative, Dream Vacations is the only travel franchise to receive a five star ranking. The IFA also awarded Dream Vacations gold this year at the annual Franchising Gives Back awards for its Operation Vetrepreneur recruitment program. Other national accolades as a veteran-friendly franchise include a number one ranking by Military Times in its “Best for Vets: Franchises” list, inclusion on G.I. Jobs annual “Hot Franchises for Veterans” and recognition by MSC Cruises in its Seaside Salute Award. Additional accolades include being named “Top 10 Military Friendly Franchise” by Forbes and U.S. Veterans magazines and inclusion on USA Today’s “50 Top Franchises for Military Veterans.”

