The Fellowship for Intentional Community (FIC) reached a milestone this year, celebrating 30 years of being a hub for cooperative culture and intentional communities across North America. Founded in 1986, the organization has deep roots in American social justice, political, and cultural history, growing from the 1940 debut of the Inter-Community Exchange, and the creation of the original Fellowship of Intentional Communities in 1949.

FIC focuses on supporting forming and existing intentional communities in North America, but also tracks more than 1,477 intentional communities globally, including co-ops, land trusts, Cohousing, ecovillages, communes, and collective living situations of all kinds, whether they are rural or urban, religious or secular. FIC has grown to be a key resource for information and dialogue in the intentional community movement through the Communities Directory, Communities magazine, Community Bookstore, and other networking and support services. FIC also provides interviews and information to media and researchers.

FIC’s goal is to make community accessible to all those who seek it. It defines intentional communities as groups of people who live together or share common facilities; who regularly associate with each other on the basis of explicit common values; and who work cooperatively and share decision making. FIC Executive Director, Sky Blue, sums it up by saying, “Sharing lives, sharing resources, and sharing values are the core components of an intentional community. There are clear social, economic, and ecological benefits, and these benefits are intertwined and support each other in intentional community.”

For centuries, intentional communities have been places for “practical idealists” to come together and create a better world for all, places celebrating sustainability and innovative

solution-building for social issues which are now increasingly coming to the fore. Income equality and the right to live in a safe, stable home have been key tenets of communities for decades. Peaceful resistance, banning nuclear weapons, responsible farming, farm-to-table eating, homelessness, civil rights, and the climate are just a few things intentional communities have taken up over the years, sometimes alongside yoga and organic produce. Growing inequalities at the local, national and international level has brought renewed focus on the power of community action, as well as a “what can we do” mentality.

As the intentional communities movement continues to grow and evolve over the coming decade, FIC will focus its efforts on accelerating the development of intentional communities; amplifying the impact they have on society; and fostering collaboration in the larger movement towards cooperation, sustainability and social justice.

To learn more about the Fellowship for Intentional Community visit http://www.ic.org or https://www.facebook.com/FellowshipForIntentionalCommunity/ . As FIC celebrates its 30th birthday during the month of November, it will share historical milestones, inspirational blog posts, national articles on intentional living, bookstore deals, membership packages and more. Member and donor support allows FIC to continue as a valuable resource for intentional communities and cooperative culture around the globe.

The Fellowship for Intentional Community nurtures connections and cooperation among communitarians and their friends. We provide publications, referrals, support services, and sharing opportunities for a wide range of intentional communities, cohousing groups, ecovillages, community networks, support organizations, and people seeking a home in community.