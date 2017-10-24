Tindall Runs to Raise Funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

We are in this relay to raise awareness and funds for the hospital. - Maria White, Senior Project Manager at Tindall Corporation

Tindall Corporation, a manufacturer of engineered precast concrete systems, is proud to announce that two employees from the Mississippi Division are participating in the St. Jude Memphis to Mobile Run, a satellite race of the Memphis to Peoria Run. Starting on October 26th at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN, the 391-mile course navigates through three states, including Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama, and ends on the 29th in Mobile.

Tindall employees, Maria White, Senior Project Manager, and Drew White, Plant Manager, are active members of the company’s volunteer committee. Both runners will be placed on one of two teams that alternate running relay-style in 50-mile segments throughout the course from Memphis down to Mobile. Participants are targeting a fundraising goal of $55,000. Combined with all St. Jude satellite races, runners are tasked with raising a total of $5.3 million.

“We are in this relay to raise awareness and funds for the hospital,” said Maria White. “We are blessed to have a healthy daughter, but because of this we want to help those families who have a child that is battling a serious illness.”

St. Jude has spent the past 55 years researching for cures to childhood cancers. The organization shares that it has “helped push the survival rate for childhood cancer from less than 20 percent in 1962 to more than 80 percent today.” Fundraisers like Maria and Drew assist in ensuring that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

You can help Maria and Drew White reach their goal by donating through their fundraising page.