Jill Yoga Releases NEW Winter Women's Line

Jill Yoga not only looks good, but is affordable as well.

Jill Yoga will keep any woman -- whether she's a fitness fanatic or prefers lounging on the couch, looking great and comfortable this season! Make the holidays a little more active with a wide range of stylish jackets, tops, shorts, and more! Crafted from the highest quality of activewear textiles that conform and stretch with every movement, Jill Yoga designs aren’t just on-trend, they’re affordable!

Perfect for that friend or family member who loves to get up and moving, the designs from Jill Yoga are a must-have on any gift list! From tops to shorts, get any activewear lover excited to open these presents:



Ladies Stretch Cotton Joggers: Stay cute and comfy in these super stylish, stretch cotton joggers! They feature a rib waistband, faux drawstring detail, and slim fit leg.

Ladies High Rise Yoga Legging: A new addition to the collection this season, the high waisted legging are a perfect match with the Active Crops.

Ladies Funnel Neck Crop: Stand out from the crowd this holiday with a unique accessory – the Long Sleeve crop top! A great pair with high waisted leggings.

Ladies Galaxy Print Legging: The perfect present for that “out of this world” woman, spoil her with this cute print.

About Jill Yoga

Jill Yoga active wear is the latest line from power parent company Ranka Group that already includes celebrated brands Little Tikes, Happy Foot by Mcgregor, Jack and Jill Kids and Winterproof, a line of winter accessories sold at JC Penney and The Bay. Ranka is an international clothing company with experience spanning over 35 years of working with top major retailers across North America. Jill Yoga activewear takes pride in our fashionable, affordable yet durable pieces that last for seasons.