For 60 years, DuPage Optical in Addison, Illinois has been helping people see clearly with its strong focus on medical eye care combined with personal attentive service and expertise in the latest advances.

Optometrists Dr. Steve Butzon and Dr. Caroline Cho, owners of DuPage Optical, are thankful to Addison and the surrounding communities of Villa Park and Wood Dale that have helped the practice thrive.

“I appreciate the fact that we have such loyal patients from our community allowing our practice to grow,” Butzon said. “Without their loyalty and trust in us, we wouldn’t have a practice so I’m grateful for that.”

DuPage Optical started in Villa Park in 1957. Butzon purchased the practice in 1991 and in 1998 bought Perkinson Eye Center in Wood Dale to become part of the DuPage Optical family. In 2007, the practice moved to a single location in Addison.

Butzon and Cho see over 3,000 patients a year who come for comprehensive eye exams, treatment of eye diseases, surgical consultations, contact lens evaluations and fashion and designer eyeglass frames. Butzon has also made over 5,000 house calls to the homebound and the disabled in the greater Chicagoland area since 1991 and continues to do so.

The doctors also offer cutting-edge technology in services such as Optomap® retinal imaging and non-surgical vision treatments such as Orthokeratology where specially designed contact lenses gently reshape the curvature of the eye to improve vision while patients sleep.

Butzon is proud to be an independent optometrist and he believes it’s one of the reasons that patients come to the practice.

“Health care is better when doctors can be independent and are able to provide the best care in the interest of the patients,” he said.

Since 1967, Bill Montgomery of Warrenville has been visiting DuPage Optical with Butzon as his eye doctor. Montgomery had an eye condition where both of his eyes were not focusing on the same point. It wasn’t until the early 1990s that Butzon diagnosed the condition, something that was not mentioned by Montgomery’s previous eye doctor.

To correct the condition, Butzon added prisms into Montgomery’s eyeglass lenses so he can see things three-dimensionally.

“Before this time, I was seeing in two dimensions,” Montgomery said. “Basically, I was looking out of one eye which I did not know.“

Montgomery is very happy with Butzon’s care and is not surprised that the practice has lasted 60 years.

“It’s all about good service,” he said.

