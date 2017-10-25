Diana Sweeney (EnergyWatch), Assemblywoman Amy Paulin (NYS Assembly), Gary Fescine (BlackRock), Philip Skalaski (The Durst Organization), Daniel Levin (Bright Power)

The New York Energy Consumers Council (NYECC), the largest energy customer advocacy organization in New York State, today announced its 2017 Energy New York Awards (ENYA) recipients.



BlackRock, Inc., under the leadership of Gary Fescine, for undertaking significant energy conservation measures and reducing the demand of a data center by more than 50%. A project it undertook with its landlord, Rudin, was used by the Mayor’s office and paved the way for the creation of the Landlord / Tenant Carbon Challenge in 2017.

Richard Cohen, NYU Medical Center, for his sustainability and energy efforts. Under his leadership, despite growing by over 1.3 million square feet from 2005 through 2016, the portfolio of NYU Langone and NYU Lutheran has achieved an energy intensity reduction of 18% and a carbon intensity reduction of 24.4%.

The following individuals and organizations were also honored at the October 12th event.

Richard Yancy, The Building Energy Exchange, for providing innovative resources to enable widespread adoption of energy efficiency.

William Beck, Credit Suisse, for meeting the NYC Carbon Challenge – achieving a 40% reduction in carbon intensity – in just three years.

Mayor’s Office of Sustainability, for creating the NYC Carbon Challenge program and more recently creating the NYC Carbon Challenge for Owners and Tenants.

Tom Feeney, Peter Cooper Village & Stuyvesant Town, a leader in the NYC Carbon Challenge for Multifamily Buildings and one of the first to earn an Energy Star Rating.

The ENYA honors organizations and individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and innovation in smart energy use and conservation, and whose work has impacted beyond their individual buildings or sites. Assemblywoman Amy Paulin served as Key Note Speaker at the event.

Diana Sweeney, Executive Director, NYECC noted “In this climate of ever more stringent energy codes and regulations in NYC, it isn’t so easy to stand out from the crowd and deliver energy and carbon reductions that are over and above what has now become a norm. However, our honorees have done just that. We are pleased to acknowledge those who have made significant impacts in this area at our annual ENYA event.”

The event was hosted by JPMorgan Chase & Company. Sponsors included Constellation, Taconic Management Company, New York Plumbing Heating & Cooling Corp., Aggressive Energy, Demand Energy, Fisher Brothers, Forest City, Gotham 360, and Rockefeller Group.

About The New York Energy Consumers Council (NYECC)

The New York Energy Consumers Council represents the interests of major energy users in New York City and Westchester County and strives to ensure that the local utility provide safe and reliable delivery of energy at just and reasonable rates. The NYECC provides collective strength for its members through ongoing interventions in numerous proceedings before the New York State Public Service Commission. The Council also provides advocacy for its members in arenas such as the New York Independent System Operator and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.