LONDON (PRWEB) October 25, 2017
For the first time, Boston Biotech Conferences is hosting Europe CEO on November 14, 2017 at the Four Seasons Hotel at Park Lane in London. Industry leaders and decision makers from several of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies will come together to network and gain insights through off-the-record discussion panels, keynotes, and fireside chats. Healthcare investors and leading researchers also participate.
At Europe CEO, C-level biopharma executives will candidly discuss topics such as gaining investment overseas, challenges and opportunities in public and private markets, the impact of ACA reform and Brexit on global markets, academia and biotech collaborations and more.
Speakers and co-hosts include:
- Adam Bruce, TikoMed
- Luc Dochez, Tusk Therapeutics
- Marc de Garidel, Ipsen
- Adi Hoess, Affimed
- Edward Kaye, Stoke Therapeutics
- Jonathan Lewis, Samus Therapeutics
- Thomas Lönngren, NDA Group
- Ivana Magovcevic-Liebisch, Axcella Health
- Aram Mangasarian, NOXXON Pharma
- Su Metcalfe, LIFNano Therapeutics
- Dan Passeri, Cue Biopharma
- Erik van den Berg, AM-Pharma
- Guillaume Vignon, Merck KGaA
ABOUT BOSTON BIOTECH CONFERENCES:
Boston Biotech Conferences’ mission is to build a vibrant interactive community of biopharma leaders and experts, which will help drive innovation as well as more drugs to patients. These exclusive invitation-only, off-the-record forums bring together the past, present and future leaders in the healthcare community to network, exchange ideas and share insights into the industry's challenges and opportunities. For more information or to register, please visit: http://www.bbbiotechconference.com.
