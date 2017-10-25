"The insights gleaned from the panels and presentations, and connections made with industry peers, make this a must-attend event." - Lonnie Moulder, Co-Founder & CEO, TESARO

For the first time, Boston Biotech Conferences is hosting Europe CEO on November 14, 2017 at the Four Seasons Hotel at Park Lane in London. Industry leaders and decision makers from several of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies will come together to network and gain insights through off-the-record discussion panels, keynotes, and fireside chats. Healthcare investors and leading researchers also participate.

At Europe CEO, C-level biopharma executives will candidly discuss topics such as gaining investment overseas, challenges and opportunities in public and private markets, the impact of ACA reform and Brexit on global markets, academia and biotech collaborations and more.

Adam Bruce, TikoMed

Luc Dochez, Tusk Therapeutics

Marc de Garidel, Ipsen

Adi Hoess, Affimed

Edward Kaye, Stoke Therapeutics

Jonathan Lewis, Samus Therapeutics

Thomas Lönngren, NDA Group

Ivana Magovcevic-Liebisch, Axcella Health

Aram Mangasarian, NOXXON Pharma

Su Metcalfe, LIFNano Therapeutics

Dan Passeri, Cue Biopharma

Erik van den Berg, AM-Pharma

Guillaume Vignon, Merck KGaA

ABOUT BOSTON BIOTECH CONFERENCES:

Boston Biotech Conferences’ mission is to build a vibrant interactive community of biopharma leaders and experts, which will help drive innovation as well as more drugs to patients. These exclusive invitation-only, off-the-record forums bring together the past, present and future leaders in the healthcare community to network, exchange ideas and share insights into the industry's challenges and opportunities. For more information or to register, please visit: http://www.bbbiotechconference.com.

Contact:

Boston Biotech Conferences

Susan Grayson: susan(at)bbbiotechconference(dot)com

Nadia Sorvillo: nadia(at)bbbiotechconference(dot)com