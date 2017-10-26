Glenn Silbert Named Chief Executive Officer of Vetta Brands

Glenn Silbert, CEO of Vetta Brands “We believe that Glenn is a wonderful fit for the company we are today and what we aspire to be,” said Faust Capobianco IV, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors for Vetta.

Vetta, LLC, a portfolio of companies with expertise in licensed and wholesale blank apparel and headwear, has named Glenn Silbert as Chief Executive Officer.

“We believe that Glenn is a wonderful fit for the company we are today and what we aspire to be,” said Faust Capobianco IV, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors for Vetta. “Glenn believes in the tremendous people, organizational capabilities and license partnerships we possess, as well as our vision to be the leading brand manager and apparel partner for bringing brands to life.”

Silbert has extensive executive leadership experience as a brand and product leader with world-class companies. Throughout his 25-year career, Silbert has held roles in all areas of consumer products—from merchandising, sourcing, marketing, operations and strategic planning—with Gap, Macy’s, Foot Locker and Carter’s. Glenn has spent the last six years in various leadership roles at Under Armour, most recently as the Senior Vice President of Product and Global Brand Licensing. Silbert earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

“I am thrilled to be joining this accomplished leadership team as we build out a best-in-class brand management platform,” said Silbert. “In a rapidly changing retail landscape, I believe Vetta, LLC is uniquely positioned to bring compelling consumer-focused strategies to market in support of our brand partners.”

ABOUT VETTA, LLC

Vetta, LLC is a portfolio of companies whose focus is to bring consumer brands to life through innovative products and partnership solutions. Vetta’s portfolio includes Top of the World Licensed Group, which holds licenses with more than 700 colleges and universities, John Deere and numerous other military and resort brands, and J. America Wholesale Blanks, a leader in contemporary blank goods in the imprinted apparel market.