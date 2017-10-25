Wesley Woods at New Albany is Now Open

Wesley Woods at New Albany "You're part of a big family, getting to know each other and experience the excitement together from the beginning."

Affiliated with The Wesley Communities, Wesley Woods at New Albany offers a comfortable, upscale lifestyle for active seniors, featuring amenities such as numerous onsite restaurants, fitness centers, a movie theater, and salon and spa. As the community opens its doors, many of the entities, including Bistro 54 are already open and serving residents and their guests.

Residents began moving into the main residential building in early October. Some residents were able to move into their completed villas earlier this summer.

“We’ve already started building relationships with residents," Wendell Graves, Executive Director of Wesley Woods at New Albany, said. "That’s one of the best aspects of moving to a community early. You’re part of a big family, getting to know each other and experience the excitement together from the beginning."

The community is developing programs that provide entertainment and lifelong learning opportunities, as well as foster a vibrant social life. With that in mind, Wesley Woods at New Albany is hosting a variety of events over the next several months for the public to see and experience the community. If interested in learning more about upcoming events, please reach out to our team by calling (614) 656-4100 or visiting our website.

“We’re excited about being connected to and part of the local New Albany community," Dawn Schaffner, Chief Operating Officer of Wesley Woods at New Albany, said. "It’s very important to us that when folks move to Wesley Woods at New Albany, it doesn’t change their lifestyle."

As a true Life Plan Community, Wesley Woods at New Albany provides everything residents need to stay healthy and live well, including onsite healthcare services overseen by board-certified internist, Dr. John DiPietra. The community’s clinic, staffed by a physician and nurse practitioner, will open soon. Rehabilitative therapies, assisted living, memory support and long-term care will open early next year.

About Wesley Woods at New Albany

Wesley Woods at New Albany is a true Life Plan Community. It offers a full complement of living options for seniors, along with services and amenities to make life easier and more enjoyable. For exceptional convenience, a variety of healthcare services will be available onsite, including a physician’s clinic, rehabilitative therapies, assisted living, memory support and long-term care. Wesley Woods at New Albany is affiliated with The Wesley Communities, formerly Methodist ElderCare Services, a faith-based non-profit that has served seniors in the Columbus area since 1969. In addition to Wesley Woods at New Albany, the non-profit group also owns and manages Wesley Glen and Wesley Ridge Retirement Communities, Wesley Hospice and Wesley at Home.