Examples of Hotel construction projects available within the database are listed below. Reference the Project ID to utilize the new site features and to obtain direct contact information for each construction lead:

Los Angeles, CA – Eighth and Western - Plans call for a new 12-story mixed-use building, and a new 3-story commercial building to include approximately: (i) 148 guest rooms (limited service hotel); (ii) 96 apartment units; (iii) 58,343 square feet of commercial floor area (consisting of 35,863 square feet retail, 17,766 square feet restaurants, (iv) 241 parking spaces. Construction start: Q3, Q4, 2018. $90,000,000. Project ID: 1399915

San Antonio, TX – Holiday Inn Express – Plans call for a new hotel, 100+ rooms. Construction start: Q4, 2017, Q1, 2018. $10,000,000 Project ID: 1399913

Miami Beach, FL – Marriott Autograph Collection – Plans call for the rebranding and renovation of the 356 room, former Courtyard Cadillac Miami Beach Hotel into a luxury Autograph by Marriott hotel. Construction start: Q1, 2018. $7,000,000 Project ID: 1400318

Chicago, IL – Equinox Hotel - Plans call for the new construction of a 680-foot skyscraper containing 165 hotel rooms and 370 residential units. Construction start: Q3, Q4, 2018. $200,000,000 Project ID: 1399882

Washington DC – Virgin Hotels Union Market– Plans call for the new construction of a 178 room hotel. Construction start: Q2, Q3, 2017. $30,000,000. Project ID: 1400378

