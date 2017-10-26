Strategies Group, Inc. announces the addition of the Acumatica Cloud ERP suite of products to their technology portfolio. Strategies Group, Inc. is proud to represent Acumatica for the distribution, manufacturing, financial and service markets. The addition of Acumatica is part of an effort to provide clients with the same world-class technology offerings and consulting services across all markets, from concept to project delivery and beyond.

Strategies Group, Inc. will be taking the next step forward with the future of business technology through a newly announced partnership with Acumatica, a cloud-based ERP system.

“We are extremely excited and proud to represent Acumatica, the leading total cloud ERP business management solution. Our search for the best short and long-term technology investment for our clients culminated in one obvious choice, Acumatica,” said Randy Collins, President, Strategies Group, Inc. “As confirmation of this decision, Gartner recently named Acumatica a Visionary in their Magic Quadrant report.”

Strategies Group, Inc. has been providing clients throughout North America with technology based management solutions for more than two decades, achieving a long history of client success through an impressive portfolio of business technology solutions and consulting services. They have implemented and supported over 2,200 clients during this time.

To learn more about the benefits of Acumatica's advanced browser-based ERP system, please visit: https://strategiesgroup.com/acumatica-cloud-erp-software/