Infutor Introduces Auto In-Market Audience Solution

To help auto marketers improve omnichannel targeting and drive more conversions, consumer identity management expert Infutor today introduced a new predictive consumer intelligence marketplace solution, Auto In-Market.

Auto In-Market delivers predictive intelligence using robust consumer identities and analytics to identify active auto shoppers and provide propensity scores based on purchase behavior and historical ownership data, so marketers can personalize and tailor their campaigns and offers effectively. Auto In-Market utilizes proprietary scores that are available for five segments: New Vehicles; Used Vehicles; Auto Insurance; Auto Finance and Auto Parts and Services.

“As today’s consumers are researching cars and other auto services online before even stepping foot in a dealership, we are helping auto marketers identify and immediately target those shoppers for improved marketing and sales success,” said Gary Walter, president and CEO of Infutor. “With Auto In-Market, marketers can seamlessly identify prospects with the highest likelihood of purchasing automobiles and other auto-related services and immediately deploy omnichannel marketing campaigns to target these consumers.”

Using advanced analytical modelling, Infutor’s Auto In-Market solution leverages rich transactional data and demographics as well as positive and negative purchase behaviors to provide a highly predictive score that indicates the shoppers’ likelihood to make a purchase.

With Infutor’s Auto In-Market self-service marketplace, marketers can identify specific audiences based on a combination of geography, auto make/model/year and other attributes, select audiences based on Auto In-Market scores, and then deploy a campaign across multiple channels. These include programmatic display, email, social media custom audiences and direct mail. While self-service marketplace deployment reduces time to market and lost opportunity costs, Auto In-Market is also available via on-demand API or on premise options.

Infutor’s comprehensive auto ownership data – including 182 million automobiles with VIN, make, model and year – combined with predictive In-Market score intelligence improves auto marketer-driven conversions, reduces costs and drives ROI. Auto In-Market is the first of many powerful Infutor marketplace solutions to be deployed in the coming months.

About Infutor

Infutor is the expert in data-driven consumer identity management. The company is solely focused on enabling brands to instantly gain access to the most complete and accurate information about consumers, exactly when they need it, to make informed marketing and risk mitigation decisions. Infutor’s mission is to deliver solutions that accurately identify consumers before, during and in-between engagements, giving brands a secure, privacy compliant foundation to improve inbound engagement and outbound omnichannel marketing reach, and to minimize losses due to fraud and non-payment. Led by information industry veterans, Infutor is a privately held company founded in 2003 with strategic investments from Norwest Venture Partners. Infutor is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. For more information, visit http://www.infutor.com.