ITC Adds Multiple Filters to AgencyBuzz

AgencyBuzz We’re always looking for ways to improve our products for the benefit of our clients. This feature is a great way for agents to send their marketing campaigns to exactly the people they need to.

Insurance Technologies Corporation (ITC), a provider of websites, agency marketing, comparative rating and management software and services, announced today the availability of stackable multiple filters in its automated agency marketing system AgencyBuzz.

Multiple filters add the ability to segment a list on more than one data point. For example, an agent could choose to send an email about life insurance to only people who do not have a life insurance policy with that agency and are in a certain age range.

“The stackable multiple filters feature is the most asked for feature by our clients,” said Heather Cherry, AgencyBuzz product manager at ITC. “We’re always looking for ways to improve our products for the benefit of our clients. This feature is a great way for agents to send their marketing campaigns to exactly the people they need to.”

AgencyBuzz is an agency marketing system that automates the process for email and social media marketing. It’s specifically designed for insurance agents to build relationships and keep their agencies in front of prospects and customers through consistent communication with a personal touch.

About ITC

Insurance Technologies Corporation (ITC), founded in 1983, is a leading provider of agency marketing, rating and management software and services to the insurance industry, including independent agents and insurance carriers. Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, ITC helps its customers across the United States grow their businesses and become more efficient through the philosophy of providing quality software and services. Currently, ITC serves more than 200 insurance companies and more than 6,000 agencies. For more information, visit us online at GetITC.com or follow us on Twitter.

###