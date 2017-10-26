Ruffalo Noel Levitz logo Today’s enrollment leaders must adapt a more innovation-driven approach to combat—and capitalize on—the changing landscape.

Ruffalo Noel Levitz, leading provider of higher education enrollment management, student success, and fundraising solutions, will outline key strategies for enrollment leadership at a day-and-a-half summit, November 28-29, in Las Vegas. “Will You Succeed in a New Competitive Environment? An Enrollment Management Leadership Summit” will share fresh insights to engage diverse populations, succeed in a more competitive environment, and embrace a new paradigm of recruitment marketing. Featured presenters will include RNL Chief Marketing Officer James Rogers; Senior Vice Presidents Patricia Maben, Robert Heil, and Janene Panfil; Vice President Scott Bodfish; and Associate Vice Presidents Raquel Bermejo and Alejandra C. Sosa Pieroni.

Summit topics:



Mega trends in enrollment management

Growing enrollment by improving student outcomes

Free college tuition and other pricing trends

Recruiting and engaging specific populations—including Hispanic and first-generation students

Optimize and integrate the right channels to generate the ideal enrollment profile, based on over a decade of research

According to Maben, “Today’s enrollment leaders must adapt a more innovation-driven approach to combat—and capitalize on—the changing landscape. This must-attend summit incorporates the latest trends shaping the future of enrollment management and features cutting-edge strategies to gain competitive advantage in today’s rapidly changing environment.”

Attendees will leave with actionable strategies to lead their institutions by proactively addressing challenges in enrollment management and implementing more relevant, modern strategies to enroll, educate, and engage today’s students.

Summit registration details are available at http://www.RuffaloNL.com/Events

About Ruffalo Noel Levitz

Ruffalo Noel Levitz is the leading provider of higher education enrollment, student success, and fundraising solutions. More than 1,900 colleges, universities, and nonprofit organizations rely on RNL for advanced analytics, personalized engagement, and industry-leading insights to achieve their missions. The firm is distinguished by its powerful portfolio of solutions focused on the entire lifecycle of enrollment and fundraising, assuring students find the right college or university, graduate on time, secure their first job, and give back to support the next generation. Ruffalo Noel Levitz conferences, research reports, papers, and articles help clients stay on top of current trends. Visit http://www.RuffaloNL.com.