Cellular Sales Establishes Store in Hobbs

The new Cellular Sales store in Hobbs, N.M., is the company's second location in New Mexico. This new Cellular Sales in Hobbs will give us the ability to reach a new, vast community of customers.

Cellular Sales, an independent Verizon Wireless retailer, has opened its second New Mexico Store in Hobbs.

The store, which opened on Sept. 22, is located at 4008 N. Lovington Highway. The new location sits to the left of Holiday Inn Express and Suites.

“With our first New Mexico location opening just a few months ago, we are excited that we get the opportunity to quickly continue our growth in the state,” said Cellular Sales Regional Director Aaron Clark. “This new Cellular Sales in Hobbs will give us the ability to reach a new, vast community of customers.”

This year Cellular Sales was recognized by Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list as one of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned companies for the ninth team. This distinction has only been achieved by 0.5 percent of all companies to ever make the list. Cellular Sales is headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., and operates 650 stores that employ more than 6,000 people across 39 states.

“Expansion across the country continues to be a goal for our company,” said Regional Director Seth Baldwin. “We wouldn’t be able to achieve this goal without our core focus being on providing our customers with the best customer services in the wireless industry. This focus is consistent throughout all of our locations and will be the focus at our Hobbs location as well.”

Cellular Sales seeks to hire motivated sales professionals with a passion for customer service to work at its Hobbs store. Those interested in applying for jobs at Cellular Sales in Hobbs may contact Seth Baldwin at (336) 905-0488 or seth.baldwin(at)cellularsales(dot)com.

About Cellular Sales

