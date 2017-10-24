FirstService Residential, North America’s premier property management company, is teaming up with One Blood and Shrimp Basket restaurant to host a Halloween-themed blood drive on Friday, October 27. The “Carve Out Time to Save a Life” event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the FirstService Residential office at 14620 Perdido Key in Pensacola.

All blood donors will receive a free custom Halloween T-shirt, a coupon from Shrimp Basket restaurant for a free order of their famous fried pickles and wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening.

Walk-ups are welcome or you can make an appointment online at http://www.oneblooddonor.org using sponsor code #38540. Photo ID is required at time of donation.

