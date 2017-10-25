At this year’s 15th anniversary celebration of the Long Island Elite, leading cataract and refractive surgeon and SightMD co-founder, John G. Passarelli, MD, will be honored as ‘Mentor of the Year’ for his efforts to shape Long Island’s future business professionals and regional leaders today, according to Jeffrey Martin, MD, Chief Executive Officer of SightMD.

Dr. Passarelli will be recognized on Thursday, October 26, during at this year’s ‘Beauty and the Beast Masquerade Event’ being held at Oheka Castle in Huntington, NY. All proceeds from the masquerade ball will support and benefit the Long Island Elite 2017 Charity Partner—The Long Island Alzheimer’s Foundation (LIAF). The mission of Long Island Alzheimer’s Foundation (LIAF) is to help improve the quality of life for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and related memory disorders and their caregivers.

“I am quite honored to be recognized by the Long Island Elite and proud to also help in the mission of Long Island’s Alzheimer’s Foundation,” said Dr. Passarelli, a board certified ophthalmologist who is recognized by his peers as one of Long Island’s most accomplished surgeons, medical authors/inventors and innovators. “Fostering the growth and development of our future leaders on Long Island has always been a passion of mine and it has been an absolute pleasure mentoring some of Long Island’s finest young business professionals,” he said.

As a physician and business owner, Dr. Passarelli’s philosophy has always been to give back to his local community with his time, talent, and financial support. This is evident by his continued support towards students at the DNA Learning Center, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratories, and the University of Notre Dame. In addition to his work with Long Island Eye and SightMD, Dr. Passarelli is the founder of Suffolk Surgery Center, and a managing partner at AM Care Realty and Allegria Realty.

Long Island Elite (LIE) is an organization founded in 2002 to foster the growth and development of Long Island’s business professionals and emerging regional leaders. It was founded on the philosophy of local business owners taking leadership roles to help impact the future of Long Island, protect its local communities, assist local charities and serve the needs of the area’s less fortunate.

For more than 25 years, LIAF has been providing supportive community-based services to Alzheimer’s families on Long Island. Their organization takes considerable pride in its pioneering role in the development of cutting edge services that foster the independence, dignity, well-being and safety of individuals with Alzheimer’s, thus aiding in the prevention of premature nursing home placement. LIAF’s programs offer help and hope for families grappling with Alzheimer’s disease.

In addition to their community support of organizations like Long Island Elite and Long Island Alzheimer’s Foundation, Dr. Passarelli and his partners at SightMD are also committed to helping find a cure for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) with their annual support of the ALS Walk at Eisenhower Park each year. Also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, ALS is a progressive disorder of part of the nervous system that controls voluntary movement.

SightMD is New York’s fastest growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients the convenience of 23 locations from the east end of Long Island to Manhattan and access to over 50 ophthalmic surgeons and specialists. It was originally formed with the merger between North Shore Eye Care and Long Island Eye Surgical Care.

The doctors and staff of SightMD represent Long Island’s most established, full-service comprehensive eye care provider. SightMD is the official LASIK Provider of the New York Mets. Many of their physicians have been voted ‘TOP DOCTORS’ in the New York Metro Area by Castle Connolly and SightMD has earned ‘Best Of Long Island’ honors for the past few years.

