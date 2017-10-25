Ultimately, by creating a stronger technology community in Connecticut, we can assist companies in desperate need of technical talent.

On November 4th and 5th, DevFest New Haven will bring together developers and Google experts from across the region for a two-day event at Southern Connecticut State University. Organized by design and development studio Checkmate Digital in hand with GDG New Haven community, DevFest New Haven will be the first Google tech conference in the state, and will give developers of all experience levels the opportunity to learn about some of the industry’s most prevalent technologies from experts in the field.

DevFest seeks to address one of the biggest challenges entrepreneurs in the region face — the relative lack of technically skilled developers in Connecticut. While young developers are schooled in the state’s education system, they are taking their talents to nearby technology hubs in New York and Boston. DevFest hopes to contribute to reversing this reality by creating a community and fostering a culture where software developers have the reasons, motivations, and opportunities to stay in Connecticut.

DevFest will focus on innovation and education, featuring industry talks, hands­-on sessions, coding workshops, and a hackathon. Featured speakers include Allen Firstenberg, Google Dev. Expert, Google; Jen Looper, Senior Dev. Advocate, Telerik; and Mike Hartington, Senior Dev. Advocate, Ionic.

According to Don Tirea, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Checkmate Digital, a lack of the right skills is hurting local startups. “Working closely with Connecticut’s network of entrepreneurs, we’ve seen that many have struggled to build their own internal tech teams, which creates a lot of barriers if a web or mobile application forms the core of their business,” he said. “Ultimately, by creating a stronger technology community in Connecticut, we can assist companies in desperate need of technical talent.”

If you’re interested in attending DevFest New Haven or want to learn more, visit https://devfestnh.com.