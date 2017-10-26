Well-Connected Travel Experiences on The Blockchain With TripAlly

Because Traveling Shouldn't Be About Hunting Down Wifi TripAlly is pioneering the implementation of blockchain technology in the travel and telecom industries. Numerous areas in these industries require improvement and adaptation of TripAlly’s blockchain solutions.

The TripAlly Way

One of the most common problems for travelers is staying connected to the internet. As one of TripAlly’s core services, they are offering travelers an internet service that is more flexible and affordable than traditional options such as roaming, pocket wifi, local SIM cards and free wifi.

TripAlly Blockchain

TripAlly is pioneering the implementation of blockchain technology in the travel and telecom industries. Numerous areas in these industries require improvement and adaptation of TripAlly’s blockchain solutions.

A few areas TripAlly is focussing on are:



Verification of Personal Identification

Issues with Overbooking

Loyalty Programs

Fraud Avoidance

Travelers' Profiles

Compliance and Settlement

The TripAlly blockchain can even be used between government bodies and travel industries for immigration and customs, ID verification, and duties and payment settlements.

ALLY Token

To round out their platform, TripAlly developed a cryptocurrency token - ALLY - that will be used across their ecosystem to facilitate services and provide added benefit to loyal users.

The official ALLY sale begins October 15th, 2017 and ends on November 30th, 2017. The initial fixed price per ALLY token is 0.005 ETH. However, TripAlly offers an early buyer discount of 40% during days 1-3 of the sale. Varying discounts will be available until day 24, after which no further discounts will be offered.

Within one month of the ICO sale, ALLY tokens will be listed on a minimum of 6 online exchanges for free market circulation.