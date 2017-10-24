FREE iTunes Downloads, My Sister Lucy, Lucy's Halloween Treasure Hunt until Oct. 31, 2018 These stories featuring Lucy, a little girl who has Down syndrome, educate young readers about the power of acceptance and friendship.

Local author of the My Sister Lucy book series, Sue Workman, offers free downloads of her My Sister Lucy and Lucy’s Halloween Treasure Hunt eBooks through iTunes during Down Syndrome Awareness Month this October. My Sister Lucy was recently awarded the 2017 Independent Publisher Book Awards (IPPY) bronze medal for Best Children’s Illustrated eBook.

The My Sister Lucy series is comprised of read-aloud eBooks with music and narration. Workman created these books to educate and enhance lives through the main character’s many adventures. These books are for preschoolers and young readers of any ability and promote acceptance, inclusion, and friendship while encouraging the conversation about Down syndrome.

“The initial motivation behind creating this book series was to start a conversation about people with Down syndrome and help create a connection between children of all abilities,” said Workman. “These stories featuring Lucy, a little girl who has Down syndrome, educate young readers about the power of acceptance and friendship. I want as many people to have access to these books and Lucy’s story as possible—that’s why I’m pleased to offer them for free this month.”

The eBooks can be downloaded at no cost through iTunes at itunes.apple.com/iBooks. Follow the link on MySisterLucy.com.

About Author Sue Workman

Sue Workman is an author, illustrator, and professional photographer. She is also a practicing physical therapist who works with children of all ages. After receiving her Bachelor of Science in physical therapy from Ithaca College and a Master of Arts in applied physiology from Columbia University, Workman, along with her husband, started ProfessionalTherapies.com and BambooBrace.com.