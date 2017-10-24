Kelly Dobbs Bunting, a Labor & Employment shareholder in the Philadelphia office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will be a panelist at the 2017 ABA Section of International Law Fall Conference, Oct. 24-27, in Miami. The conference features nearly 70 break-out CLE sessions as well as daily key note luncheon addresses and nightly reception.

Bunting will speak Oct. 26 with co-presenters from Argentina, Germany, and the UK on the topic: “Somebody Blew the Whistle! Now What?: To What Extent are Whistleblowers Protected Globally?” The panel will discuss to what extent whistleblower protection is available and actually enforced in the United States, Latin America, and Europe.

Co-Chair of the firm’s Labor & Employment Practice’s Workforce Compliance & Regulatory Enforcement group, Bunting litigates federal and state class and collective actions alleging wage and hour violations, misclassification, overtime, minimum wage, and off-the-clock work. She also defends employers around the country in single plaintiff litigation involving gender, age, disability, race, national origin, religious, and pregnancy discrimination, harassment, and retaliation; whistleblower claims; theft of trade secrets; breach of duty; and breach of employment agreements and restrictive covenants. Bunting also provides day-to-day HR advice and counseling as well as workforce and compliance training to national and international clients.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Labor & Employment Practice

Greenberg Traurig’s Global Labor & Employment Practice serves clients from offices throughout the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Members of the practice have had numerous trial wins and are frequently called upon to handle complex, bet-the-company, and large high-stake cases, including class and collective actions. On the labor side, a leading group of lawyers regularly represents management with labor-relations matters. Labor & Employment team members assist clients with complex employment issues, and design practical, proactive strategies that can be readily implemented by today’s human resources professionals. The practice has been recognized by Law360 as “Practice Group of the Year” for Labor & Employment (2011 and 2013), and has received a regional award from American Lawyer affiliate, Daily Report, for “Litigation Department of the Year” in Georgia (Labor & Employment 2015 and 2017). In addition, the practice is recognized by The Legal 500 United States in the areas of Labor and Employment Litigation, Workplace & Employment Counseling, Labor-Management Relations, and Trade Secrets Litigation. Visit Greenberg Traurig’s Labor & Employment Blog for insights and analysis of the latest labor and employment developments, including legislation, regulations, cases, policies, and trends.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single entity worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.