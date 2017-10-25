UniKey Technologies Promotes Lee Odess To Chief Operating Officer

Lee Odess, UniKey Chief Operating Officer His innovative thinking will continue to lead the company in our mission to replace the keychain in a more convenient way than a key.

UniKey Technologies, world's largest smart access control platform provider, today announced the promotion of Lee Odess to Chief Operating Officer. Lee previously served as Vice President of UniKey for two years where he was instrumental in the company’s expansion into new verticals and geographies.

As COO, Lee will continue to drive the strategic direction and growth of UniKey as well as provide operational leadership across the organization. “Lee has not only been a key asset in the company’s continued growth, but he also exemplifies UniKey’s vision and culture. His innovative thinking will continue to lead the company in our mission to replace the keychain in a more convenient way than a key,” stated Phil Dumas, Founder and CEO of UniKey.

Lee has nearly 20 years of management, marketing, and sales experience with large, midsize, and small software and hardware manufacturers. Having established several startups, Lee has experience starting, building and leading businesses toward successful growth. Prior to UniKey, Lee served as Vice President of Marketing and Enterprise Sales for Brivo, Inc. Lee holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Central Florida and serves on several of UCF’s Advisory Boards.

About UniKey

UniKey Technologies is the industry leader and pioneer of smart lock and access control platform technology. UniKey provides companies and manufacturers the ability to rapidly develop and deploy smart lock or access control products on a proven, scaled and secure platform. For more information about UniKey Technologies, please visit http://www.unikey.com.