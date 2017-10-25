WHAT:

Hosted by Salesforce, Dreamforce is the largest software conference in the world. The four-day, high-energy event features industry visionaries, product experts, Trailblazers and world-renowned speakers and leaders. Each day at Dreamforce, participants have the opportunity to attend keynotes, participate in hands-on training, get Salesforce-certified and take part in inspiring learning sessions aimed at helping every role in every industry succeed — including sales, marketing, customer service, finance, retail, healthcare and more.

During the Dreamforce session titled, “How to Win Friends and Influence People with Einstein Analytics,” Ritchie Hale, chief technology innovation officer and developer of TouchCR, will join Jonathan Cardaras Domansky, reporting and analytics lead at Keybank, and Geoff Rothman, enterprise analytics solutions engineer at Salesforce, to discuss how Einstein Analytics is making online customer interactions smarter.

During the session, Hale will reveal how TouchCR leverages Einstein Analytics to empower B2C marketers to:



Explore data and uncover deep customer insights

Unlock new opportunities from within their data, discover trends and engage with customers in real time

Improve customer retention and lifetime value

And more

WHEN & WHERE:

Dreamforce

San Francisco Marriott Marquis Hotel, Yerba Buena Salon 1-3

780 Mission St. San Francisco, California 94103

Wednesday, November 8, 2017

2:00 – 2:40 p.m. PST

For more information: https://success.salesforce.com/sessions?eventId=a1Q3A00000stRRuUAM#/session/a2q3A000001yt1rQAA

WHO:

Ritchie Hale is the chief technology innovation officer and developer of TouchCR, an advanced e-commerce platform used by B2C companies to develop deep buyer insights and market with significant relevance. Hale is a seasoned veteran in the IT world and has more than 25 years of experience in internet marketing, e-commerce, cloud computing and business intelligence. Hale is an expert in service-oriented architecture (SOA) and has been successful with inventing and re-developing technology software that drive profitable business outcomes.

About TouchCR

TouchCR provides an advanced e-commerce marketing platform that empowers B2C companies to develop deep customer insights and increase brand loyalty. Through Salesforce integrations, TouchCR delivers a secure, scalable and cloud-based solution that enables B2C companies to better identify, segment and score customers quickly and increase customer lifetime value and loyalty. With TouchCR, marketers can market with significant relevance, see direct attribution ROI on media spend and deliver a more personalized experience to customers and prospects. For more information, visit http://touchcr.com or follow on Twitter @TouchCRSol.