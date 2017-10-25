The expanded distribution of Clemson’s sports programs made possible by Skyview will allow fans to follow their Tigers from across the region and beyond.

JMI Sports, a collegiate marketing firm that holds the multimedia rights to Clemson University, recently announced it selected Skyview Networks, a leading broadcast technology company, as the official radio network distributor for play-by-play broadcasts of Clemson Football, Baseball, and Men’s and Women’s Basketball. The partnership will provide distribution services and satellite receivers to the Clemson Tigers Network. Through Skyview Networks’ distribution platform, the network will benefit from reliability and advanced monitor and control of its broadcasts. “The expanded distribution of Clemson’s sports programs made possible by Skyview will allow fans to follow their Tigers from across the region and beyond,” said Scott Morris, President of Clemson Sports & Campus Marketing, a property of JMI Sports. “We are proud to make these improvements in our first year as the multimedia rights holder for Clemson Athletics.”

Skyview Networks’ distribution service is a cost-effective solution for the Clemson University Tigers. It will offer the resources necessary for JMI Sports to expand their affiliate base and provide those affiliates with the most up-to-date features, including record and store technology, copy-split spot insertion, and time shifting broadcasts to fit their format.

“We are proud to partner with JMI Sports in its new deal with Clemson University,” said Matt Stys, Vice President Business Development of Skyview Networks. “We pride ourselves on providing the most current and sound technology to our clients, and believe this new partnership will offer JMI Sports and Clemson radio affiliates the tools necessary for a successful debut season.”

The Clemson Tigers Network broadcasts are originated by flagship station WCCP, 105.5 FM The Roar based in Clemson, S.C. The Network of 28 affiliates offers full coverage throughout the state of South Carolina, as well as in neighboring cities within North Carolina and Georgia. Clemson broadcasts are also available by streaming at ClemsonTigers.com, on the Tune-In app, and on SiriusXM satellite radio.

In addition to live broadcasts of Clemson games, the Clemson Tigers Network produces and distributes the football pregame Tiger Tailgate Show and post-game Fifth Quarter Show, the weekly football and men’s basketball Tiger Calls coaches’ shows, and the daily Tiger Update.

For more information on Skyview Networks and its full package of broadcast solutions, please visit skyviewnetworks.com.

About JMI Sports

JMI Sports is a full-service collegiate marketing firm providing the highest quality management of athletics multimedia rights. By breaking new ground in the creation of Total Campus Marketing programs, JMI Sports is able to maximize the economic potential of universities. Clients include Clemson University, University of Kentucky, University of Pennsylvania, and the Ivy League, as well as the University of Georgia and Columbia University, in joint ventures with IMG College. JMI Sports is also a highly regarded project manager for the development of collegiate and professional sports facilities. JMI Sports was founded in 2006 by CEO Erik Judson, and technology entrepreneur John Moores, former owner of the San Diego Padres. For more information, visit http://www.jmisports.com.

About Clemson University

Ranked No. 23 among national public universities, Clemson University is a major, land-grant, science- and engineering-oriented research university that maintains a strong commitment to teaching and student success. Clemson is an inclusive, student-centered community characterized by high academic standards, a culture of collaboration, school spirit and a competitive drive to excel. For more information, visit Clemson.edu.

About Skyview Networks

Skyview Networks is a broadcast technology and national sales solutions company that provides services to ABC Radio, CBS News Radio, professional and collegiate sports organizations and two state news networks. Founded in 1995, Skyview is based in Scottsdale, Arizona and focuses on national sales and broadcast network solutions for national news organizations, professional and collegiate sports franchises, and syndicated radio. Skyview’s services include satellite distribution, full network automation, affiliate relations, inventory management systems and national audio sales with advertising solutions for radio, television, print, signage and web. For more information, visit skyviewnetworks.com.