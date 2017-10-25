Groove- MADE by ANN SACKS “Simplicity has a power in it,” said Barry. “Totally unassuming, yet confident.”

For more than two decades, Barbara Barry has brought her sense of style and modern sensibility to audiences on a global scale – whether through her residential and commercial interiors or with her vast portfolio of product designs – each resonating with timeless relevance and understated chic.

Barry has said that she finds strength in design based upon three principles: simplicity, proportion and harmony; a constant thread that runs through all of Barry’s endeavors. “Simplicity has a power in it,” said Barry. “Totally unassuming, yet confident.”

Joining the existing horizontal Groove Rectangle and vertical Groove Square is a thoroughly modern design, Groove Deco, which has an undulating, textured and raised straie that by design allows grout lines to virtually become part of the landscape. Expertly handcrafted by ANN SACKS artisans, the tile is carved in a 90 degree radial turn, perfect to create statement-making, large installations. Groove Deco can be run vertically or horizontally or mixed and matched to create a basket-weave design.

“I am drawn to subtlety and the quiet patterns in nature,” continued Barry. “They are my decoration.” Exclusive to ANN SACKS, Groove Deco is available in a 4”x4” field tile with complementing trims for a professional end result. Groove Deco stoneware and earthenware ceramic tiles are offered in a multitude of Gloss and Matte colors including shades exclusive to Barbara Barry collections or any of the MADE range of earthenware glazes.

About Barbara Barry

Award-winning designer Barbara Barry is internationally known for her streamlined interiors and elegant home furnishings. Her look speaks to quiet luxury, comfort and ease – supporting her design philosophy that living simply and with quality is the highest form of luxury.

Her celebrated vision of beauty finds expression through partnerships with internationally renowned companies, including Ann Sacks Tile & Stone, Baker Furniture, Global Views, Hickory Business Furniture, Henredon, Kallista plumbing, Kravet Fabrics, Visual Comfort Lighting and others, as well as her own line of signature bedding. Barbara Barry’s collections are sold in fine stores and design centers throughout the world with galleries in Bangkok, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

About MADE by ANN SACKS

For over 30 years, the ANN SACKS factory has produced a remarkable breadth of designs in its Portland, Ore. headquarters – from its prestigious guest designer series to the in-house collections that have become a staple within ANN SACKS. This colony of craftspeople from artisans and ceramicists to engineers and manufacturing technicians are an intricate part of the ANN SACKS family and the genius behind 14 of its collections that stand proud within the ANN SACKS repertoire. Rich in heritage, traditional in craft and modern in scope, the designs are now being heralded under one overarching category: MADE by ANN SACKS.

About ANN SACKS

Founded in 1981, ANN SACKS has built its reputation with inspiring designs in tile, stone, plumbing, lighting and accessories. Based in Portland, Ore., the company, along with sister brands, KALLISTA plumbing and Robern mirrored cabinetry and vanities, is a division of the Kohler Co. Decorative Products Group, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wis., Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products, engines and power generation systems, cabinetry, tile and home interiors, and international host to award-winning hospitality and world-class golf destinations.

For additional information regarding Groove or other ANN SACKS products, consumers can call toll-free 1-800-278-TILE or visit the ANN SACKS website at http://www.annsacks.com.