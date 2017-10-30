We look forward to attending the SEMA show and introducing our products and services to the industry

LiveViewGPS, the GPS tracking experts for business, government and individuals, is showcasing its exclusive GPS tracking systems. Featuring their new Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) device and Electronic Logging Device (ELD) solution in Booth #50845 in the Performance Pavilion, at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show. Held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from October 31 through November 3rd, 2017, the SEMA show is the premier automotive specialty products trade event in the world.

LiveViewGPS' provides a variety of GPS tracking products and Internet-based GPS tracking systems accessible from any web-enabled computer or mobile device. Simple and easy to use, real-time tracking with position updates as fast as every five seconds.

This year LiveViewGPS is introducing a low cost, high-value GPS tracker for vehicles, the Flash Trac Stolen Vehicle Recovery System (SVR). The Flash Trac SVR device can be hardwired into nearly all vehicles and can provide users with the cars exact location at any time. Users are also able to disable a vehicle's starter and even unlock a vehicle's door, as well as receive low battery alerts and other notifications.

LiveViewGPS will also be showcasing its Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) certified Electronic Logging Device (ELD) solution. The ELD rule takes effect this December and will be mandated for commercial drivers who are required to prepare hours-of-service (HOS) records of duty status. The LiveViewGPS ELD solution meets federal ELD requirements, eliminates paper logs, and works with any Android or iOS device. A web-based backend management portal gives managers a complete view of all driver duty records, DVIRs, and violations.

"We look forward to attending the SEMA show and introducing our products and services to the industry," explained George Karonis, CEO of LiveViewGPS. "Our systems are simple, easy to use and most importantly extremely affordable."

LiveViewGPS platforms and products use the most advanced GPS technologies, along with an easy-to-use interface that makes it simple to find, track and monitor employees, assets, vehicle fleets and family members or to conduct covert operations.

Every LiveViewGPS product is backed with lifetime support and a money-back guarantee.

About LiveViewGPS

Located in Southern California, LiveViewGPS is a location-based service (LBS) company that provides wireless location products and services for Fortune 100 companies; small businesses; federal, state and local government agencies; law enforcement and family safety. Its GPS tracking devices include vehicle and fleet-tracking systems, asset trackers, trailer tracking systems, surveillance monitoring tools, people tracking devices and GPS asset protection equipment. Products are backed by knowledgeable sales and technical representatives to ensure users purchase the right systems that will work flawlessly. For more information, for a free demo or to place an order, visit http://www.liveviewGPS.com or telephone 888-544-0494.

