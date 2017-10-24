Attorneys from the Retail Industry team at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Neil Oberfeld, Ilene Kobert, and Howard K. Jeruchimowitz, from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will be presenting at the 2017 International Conference of Shopping Centers (ICSC) Law Conference. The three-day event will take place in San Antonio, TX, Oct. 25-28.

The conference brings together retail real estate legal professionals to discuss industry trends, gain insights from peers, and to continue to build a strong network.

Oberfeld, co-chair of the firm’s National Leasing Practice, will be chairing the panel, “Avoid the Fake News: Recent Case Law Affecting Shopping Centers.” The session will discuss recent court cases that may affect the real estate industry, with a focus on shopping centers.

Kobert, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig’s Miami office, and Jeruchimowitz, a shareholder in the firm’s Chicago office, will be leading roundtable discussions. Kobert will be discussing the topic, “Is Retail Without the Retail Still ‘Retail?’” and Jeruchimowitz will be presenting, “The Impact of Exclusives on Pick-Up Locations.”

Oberfeld assists national and regional retailers, developers, institutional owners and investors in real estate and general business matters. Located in the firm’s Denver office, he is a frequent speaker at national and regional conferences including ICSC and U.S. Green Building Council.

Kobert supports national retailers and restaurateurs in leasing and real estate development matters as well as mixed use developers in the ground up construction and leasing up of the retail component of their projects.

Jeruchimowitz is a commercial litigator with an emphasis in real estate, construction, and financial services litigation. He represents owners, developers, landlords, and tenants in landlord-tenant and shopping center disputes, mechanics liens, foreclosures, and construction disputes, as well as banks and lenders in bank and mortgage litigation, such as mortgage fraud, commercial and residential foreclosures, mechanics lien, and FDCPA issues.

Other Greenberg Traurig attorneys attending ICSC US Shopping Center Law Conference include Edward Hershfield, Boston Shareholder, Warren Karp, Chair of the Global Retail Practice and Co-Chairman of the New York Office, Glenn Kleinbaum, New York Shareholder and Carole Schuman, New York Attorney.

About Greenberg Traurig's Retail Industry Group

The Greenberg Traurig Retail Industry Group provides innovation and flexibility in an increasingly complex legal and regulatory environment. The team of nearly 100 attorneys serves clients from offices in more than a dozen locations around the world. They draw from distinct legal disciplines to guide clients with thoughtful planning and creative strategies to address emerging issues facing the retail industry, to reduce risk, and to enhance business operations, productivity, and profitability. Regardless of whatever may be your location, industry involvement, or consumer interface, the firm’s retail team is highly qualified to assist.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.