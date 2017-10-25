Loffler Companies, the leading business technology and services provider in the Upper Midwest, is pleased to announce the Xerox Versant family of presses is now part of their product offering, giving clients high volume printing at an affordable cost.

The Versant C180 and the Versant C3100 both boast 2400x2400 dpi, paper weights up to 350 gsm, full bleed booklet printing, envelope and banner printing and ultra HD 10 bit resolution. In addition, the Versant C180 offers speeds up to 80 ppm and an inline spectrophotometer for color consistency. The Versant C3100 provides speeds of 100 ppm on all paper weights, full automated color calibration and image registration.

"I'm excited to be able to offer the Xerox Versant C180 and C3100 to clients looking for a production print device at a reasonable price with outstanding color output ” said Heather Halloff, Loffler Color Solutions Manager. “These state of the art devices offer clients more automation while maintaining consistent color and accurate registration throughout their print runs. The flexibility of printing banners and envelopes can help expand the output capabilities making this machine very versatile.”

Among the many features making Xerox Versant ideal for many clients and industries is the flexibility they offer including advanced feeding choices for longer, uninterrupted runs and more up time, unsurpassed finishing and stacking flexibility, and the ability to print everything from envelopes to banners to full bleed booklets. Powerful workflow possibilities range from walkup copy or scan to full automation with the FreeFlow Digital Workflow Collection and Xerox® XMPie®.

“Our clients will be happy to have another excellent choice in our production press offerings,” said John Hastings, Loffler Senior Vice President of Sales. “Our goal is to understand our clients’ needs and offer the best solution available, and the Xerox Versant offers another fantastic option to make our clients successful.”

Supporting clients in the effective implementation of business solutions with its knowledgeable and dedicated team of IT and consulting and workflow specialists, Loffler Companies provides integrated office technology and services partnered with leading brands such as Canon, Konica Minolta, Xerox, Océ, KIP, HP, Lexmark, NEC, ShoreTel, Microsoft and VMware. Its offerings include multifunctional copiers, printers, managed print services, IP phone systems, IT solutions, document management, dictation, call recorders, and on-site managed FM services.

A family-owned and nationally recognized leader in business technology and service, Loffler Companies has a 31-year history of giving back to the communities in which employees work and live. Loffler supports many great causes including the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure (Gold Sponsor), American Cancer Society, Ronald McDonald House, VEAP (Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People), Memorial Blood Centers, Feed My Starving Children, Catholic Charities, Wounded Warriors and more.

About Loffler Companies:

Loffler’s 485 employees support clients in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin that are local, national, and international in scope. Visit http://www.loffler.com or call 952-925-6800 to discover how Loffler can provide the best office technology and service solutions for your business or organization.