The Philadelphia intellectual property attorneys of Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP are pleased to announce that firm partner and Delaware intellectual property attorney Dennis J. Butler has been honored with Penn State Harrisburg’s Alumni Achievement Award.

The Penn State Harrisburg Alumni Achievement Award is given annually to an alumnus who has risen to high levels of success, demonstrates leadership in his or her profession, is active in community affairs, and has made a significant contribution to the betterment of society. Each of Penn State Harrisburg’s five academic schools honors an alumnus each year. This year, Butler was honored by the School of Science, Engineering, and Technology, from which he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering technology and, subsequently with a master’s degree in engineering mechanics from Penn State – University Park.

Butler joined Panitch Schwarze in 2000 from Boeing Defense and Space Group, where he was a structural engineer on the vertical takeoff and landing V-22 Osprey and CH-47 Chinook aircraft programs. He also was an engineer with United Technologies – Pratt & Whitney Division, working on large commercial and military aircraft engines. At Panitch Schwarze, Butler focuses his practice on protection of intellectual property for medical device and equipment companies resulting from his time as patent counsel for the spine division of Synthes, Inc., now Johnson & Johnson’s Depuy Synthes Companies.

Butler received his law degree from Temple University’s Beasley School of Law while working full time at Boeing Defense and Space Group and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. He was an editor for the Temple Environmental Law and Technology Journal and won the TASA Prize for Outstanding Performance in the Field of Evidence.

Butler and his wife, Haley, also a graduate of Penn State, maintain a scholarship at Penn State Harrisburg’s School of Science, Engineering, and Technology to assist engineering students seeking internships. They live in Garnet Valley, Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

