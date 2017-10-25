Jaison Moras has been promoted to Cuhaci & Peterson’s Vice President of Electrical Engineering. Moras came on board in 2011, working primarily in the retail, grocery and convenience sectors of the firm’s work. Since then he has become an owner, as well as moving forward an initiative to create dedicated M/E/P engineering teams for some of the firm’s larger clients.

A graduate of the University of Kansas, with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Jaison is active within the industry; in addition to being a registered professional engineer, he is a member of IEEE, PSMJ and the ICSC, where he was recognized as one of 20 under 40 to watch.

About Cuhaci & Peterson

Cuhaci & Peterson is a national A/E/P firm specializing in commercial design. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida since 1978, the firm also has offices in Philadelphia, Boston and South Florida and is licensed in 49 states. Cuhaci & Peterson offers Architectural, SMEP Engineering, Fire Alarm/Protection, Lighting Design, Construction Administration, Landscape and Planning services as well as, In-House Government Relations and Interior Design on a variety of project types.