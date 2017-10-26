Visit HCS in Booth 2112

HCS (http://www.hcsinteractant.com), a leading provider of enterprise-wide and easy-to-use, clinical and financial technology solutions to LTACH, senior living, and behavioral health facilities, is proud to be an exhibitor at the LeadingAge Annual Meeting & Expo. This year’s conference will be taking place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana, October 30th – November 1st.

LeadingAge is an association of 6,000 not-for-profit organizations with the mission to be the trusted voice for aging. The LeadingAge Annual Meeting & Expo is the nation’s largest annual event for the not-for-profit aging services field. Throughout the many sessions and experiences, attendees will be immersed in the shared mission of helping older adults thrive. HCS will be on-site in the expo hall, Booth #2112, to demonstrate how HCS Interactant can help improve quality of care, while lowering the cost of care for providers.

“LeadingAge is always a great conference that we’re proud to be a part of and support,” explained Tom Fahey, president and CEO of HCS. “The industry is evolving tremendously and long-term care providers need ways to improve the quality of care, while lowering the cost of care delivered. We’re eager to demonstrate how Interactant can help these organizations achieve their goals of improving care, while gaining increased efficiencies for their business.”

HCS can be found in the expo hall at Booth #2112 and will present demonstrations throughout the event, have staff available to answer any questions, and hold a prize raffle to win a $250 AMEX gift card.

About HCS

HCS provides an integrated clinical and financial IT platform to more than 6,000 LTACH, senior living, and behavioral health facilities. Since 1969, the HCS Interactant platform has been delivering enterprise-wide and easy-to-adopt solutions for revenue cycle management, financial reporting, electronic medical records, mobile technology, and business intelligence.

# # #