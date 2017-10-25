Solar-Breeze NX The Solar-Breeze NX is truly innovative and transforming pool cleaning world wide.

RobotShop Inc. announces that it officially begins an exclusive partnership with Solar Pool Technologies, the manufacturer of the popular automatic pool skimmer the Solar-Breeze NX for the Canadian and European markets.

Since 2009, RobotShop has been selling the Solar-Breeze, the innovative and highly sought after pool cleaner. Solar Pool Technologies has released improved models throughout the years and is revolutionizing pool cleaning in a smart, simple and sustainable way. It has proven to benefit pool owners worldwide with the reduction of energy bills as well as reducing the chemicals used to maintain pools.

“We are very excited about expanding our relationship with RobotShop,” states Paul Sim, CEO of Solar Pool Technologies. “As we enter new markets around the world, we need to work with quality distributors that understand our product, market it aggressively and provide quality local service and support. RobotShop meets all of those criteria.”

As of now, RobotShop will handle distribution of Solar-Breeze NX products in Canada and Europe. Having logistics centers in these territories, RobotShop will be able to provide Solar-Breeze NX resellers and customers across Canada and Europe with centralized access to products, logistics as well as handle customer service inquiries. RobotShop’s repair center will support all after-sale service requests during and after the manufacturer’s warranty.

Reseller partners will benefit from this distribution partnership from RobotShop’s dealer program, with easy order processing, product exchanges, and quantity discounts. Distributors in Canada and Europe will also have the advantage of free shipping to their warehouses while maintaining optimised pricing.

Swimming pools are a great source of enjoyment for families all over the world – but keeping them clean and clear can be a time-consuming and expensive hassle. While most cleaning systems remove debris from the bottom of the pool, after it has decayed, created bacteria and sunk to the bottom, the Solar-Breeze NX focuses on removing that debris from the surface before it sinks. As a result, there is less bacteria in the pool, less sanitation is required and the pool pump does not have to run as long, saving hundreds of dollars a year in electricity costs. In addition, pool owners enjoy a crystal clear swimming pool that is always swim-ready without the annoying need to hand-skim the pool.

The Solar-Breeze NX operates on solar power instead of grid electricity to effortlessly remove dirt, debris, pollen and even suntan oils from the pool’s surface. It operates all day using energy from the sun and runs most of the night using energy stored in its rechargeable battery, providing nearly round-the-clock cleaning.

“We are thrilled to grow our partnership with Solar Pool Technologies and develop and expand the network of Solar-Breeze resellers in Canada and Europe,” says Vickie Lang, Procurement Director at RobotShop. ”The Solar-Breeze NX is truly innovative and transforming pool cleaning. We are proud to be part of this journey and thank Solar Pool Technologies for their trust in RobotShop distributing this pool cleaner and providing logistics and service to Canadian and European customers.”

About Solar Pool Technologies, Inc (SPT): Solar Pool Technologies is dedicated to bringing solar powered and eco-friendly pool cleaning and maintenance solutions to consumers. Their mission is to introduce the technology and products that will make it possible to remove swimming pools from the electrical power grid.

For more information about the Solar-Breeze NX, visit http://www.solar-breeze.com.

About RobotShop Inc.: RobotShop is the world's leading source of robotics technology. It provides personal, domestic, and professional robots, development platforms, kits, and specialized robotic parts. RobotShop is also an important source for robotics education, innovation and research.

For more information, visit http://www.robotshop.com.