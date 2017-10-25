'Exceptional' is the perfect word to describe the years of generous support of and service to numerous community organizations, arts institutions, and charitable efforts by Michael Duggal and Duggal Visual Solutions.

Michael Duggal, CEO of Duggal Visual Solutions, Inc., received the Zenger Community Service Medal on Wednesday, October 18th, at the Printing Industries Alliance and Idealliance's Franklin Luminaire Awards Gala.

The esteemed award, named for John Peter Zenger who laid foundation for freedom of the press, goes to a professional in the graphic communications industry who has dedicated substantial volunteer time and effort or financial support to community service organizations that support humanitarian, health or environmental causes. The recipient may also demonstrate courage, valor or heroism and “inspires us to be more than we are; makes our community a better place; and serves our country in ways that make us proud.”

Duggal Visual Solutions has an impressive record of supporting numerous charitable causes, including: The NYC VA Hospital; World of Children; The American Cancer Society; St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital;Habitat for Humanity; Fresh Air Fund; and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Duggal also founded Duggal Big Picture, a non-profit that supports 20+ local charitable initiatives each year for youth programs, adoption efforts and veterans organizations.

“The Zenger Medal honors an industry professional or organization demonstrating exceptional community service,” says 2017 Luminaire Awards Co-Chair Steve Drew, “and exceptional is the perfect word to describe the years of generous support of and service to numerous community organizations, arts institutions, and charitable efforts by Michael Duggal and Duggal Visual Solutions. It is a pleasure and an honor to present him with the 2017 Zenger Medal.”

For more than 50 years, Duggal Visual Solutions, Inc. has served as a trusted advisor and partner in helping the world’s leading image-makers communicate visually with their audiences and customers. Duggal was incorporated in 1963 and is an award winning global supplier of exceptional Printed Visuals, Custom Displays and Multimedia Solutions. Its clientele is widely spread among top global retailers, Fortune 500 corporations, museums, galleries, non-profit organizations, photographers, visual artists and designers.

For more information, please visit:Duggal.com