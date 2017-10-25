New Roseland Community Hospital awarded HFAP accreditation "Earning HFAP accreditation is a significant achievement that recognizes our commitment to providing outstanding care to our patients and our community, In Fact, quality is consistently the priority focus in our strategic plans and goals." said Tim Egan, CEO at the New Roseland Community Hospital.

The New Roseland Community Hospital was awarded accreditation by HFAP, the nation's original independent, accreditation organization recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Accreditation confirms that the New Roseland Community Hospital is providing high quality care as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation.

"The New Roseland Community Hospital clearly demonstrates a commitment to quality and patient safety," said Lawrence Haspel, DO, Chairman of the Bureau of Healthcare Facilities Accreditation for HFAP. "We base our decision on the findings of an extensive and thorough on-site review of the acute care hospital against recognized national standards for patient safety, quality improvement and environmental safety. The New Roseland Community Hospital has earned the distinction of HFAP accreditation through it performance in successfully meeting those standards."

"We're proud to achieve this prestigious accreditation," said Tim Egan, President/CEO at the New Roseland Community Hospital. "Earning HFAP accreditation is a significant achievement that recognizes our commitment to providing outstanding care to our patients and our community, In Fact, quality is consistently the priority focus in our strategic plans and goals."

About The New Roseland Community Hospital:

The New Roseland Community Hospital is the community's integrated and coordinated healthcare choice, where professional caregivers provide guidance on the path to recovery and overall wellness. The hospital opened in 1924 with a mission to provide care to residents of Roseland and surrounding communities.

For more information about services offered, visit http://www.roselandhospital.org.

About HFAP:

HFAP is a nationally recognized not-for-profit accreditation organization with deeming authority from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Originally created in 1945, HFAP is the original healthcare accrediting body in the United States. HFAP accreditation is recognized by the federal government, state governments, managed care organizations, and insurance companies.

in 2015, the Accreditation Association for Hospitals/Health Systems (AAHHS), acquired and assumed management of HFAP's range of accreditation and specialty certification programs. For more information about these programs, visit http://www.hfap.org.