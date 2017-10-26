Career Partners International Researches Employee Engagement

Engaged Employees are Happy Employees Engagement will become ever more important in the future

Career Partners International, (CPI) one of the largest career management firms in the world, offers expertise in engaging employees. CPI’S Philadelphia firm, CCI Consulting, has developed research on employee engagement. The firm gathered this data from their Global Employee Engagement Survey over the past two years.

Employee engagement provides much more than keeping employees interested in their work. It is an important tool that increases revenue and decreases turnover. Engagement will become ever more important in the future as certain skills and talents become increasingly rare among the working population. This is a key concept for management of all industries to understand and implement.

The Global Employee Engagement Survey’s key findings include the most consistently reported reasons people leave companies: lack of meaningful recognition for the value of their contributions; lack of discussions related to career growth in learning new skills and little understanding of career paths within the organization; and poor leadership as employees feel that managers are out of touch with them and how to drive better business results.

