SilkRoad (http://www.silkroad.com), a global leader in Talent Activation, today announced that Jenn Lim, CEO and CHO (Chief Happiness Officer) of Delivering Happiness, will be the keynote speaker at Connections 2018, SilkRoad’s ninth annual global user conference, to take place April 29-May 2, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa in San Antonio, Texas. Each year, SilkRoad Connections brings together hundreds of talent activation customers to learn, share and exchange with thought leaders in recruiting, onboarding, performance, learning and talent management.

“We couldn’t be happier to announce that our keynote speaker for Connections 2018 will be Jenn Lim, the CEO and Chief Happiness Officer of Delivering Happiness, a groundbreaking company she co-founded with Zappos’ innovative CEO Tony Hsieh,” said Kamran Kheirolomoom, President of SilkRoad. “In what’s sure to be an engaging and informative presentation, Jenn will share her insights – and scientific evidence – about how companies can use happiness as a business model to increase their productivity and profitability.”

Lim, who has been a consultant with Zappos from its start-up days in 2003 to the multi-billion-dollar global enterprise it has become, created the Zappos Culture Book, which describes how happiness accelerates positive business outcomes and why companies with a higher sense of purpose consistently outperform their competitors.

“As our customers who have joined us in the past already know, Connections is a can’t-miss event for HR pros looking to take the lead in today’s highly competitive talent activation environment,” said Kheirolomoom. “With more than three days of inspirational breakout sessions led by world-class HR experts in the works, HRCI/SHRM credits, best practices, customer awards, hands-on training, product reveals, rewarding networking opportunities and a great keynote, Connections 2018 promises to be even more amazing than ever before.”

Talent Activation Starts Here. SilkRoad Connections is the premier event for HR technologists and executives. Attendees leave able to provide better personalized experiences for their talent along the way. It’s a mindset and behavior shift from process automation to personal touchpoints and check-ins to keep talent on board.

