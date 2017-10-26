For heart-centered experts, entrepreneurs, speakers, and service professionals who want to establish credibility in their industry and establish their expertise, Queen of Making Things Easy to Understand Beverley Vaughn is offering training "How to Build Your Brand and Create Targeted Following, Prospective Clients, Fast Sales Conversion."

"If you're looking to establish your credibility in your industry, quickly, or grow your business and come out on top of all the other voices out there," said Vaughn, “one way you can do that – build a brand that attracts the right audience."

In the past several years, Vaughn has trained increasing numbers of entrepreneurs on her Branding training.

Those who download the first training in this series will learn:



Brand dynamics and components.

How to identify your brand message

Emotional aspects of branding

How to distinguish and build your expertise

And more.

"This Masterclass is a deep dive into the process of building a brand. It will help you build your following, and establish credibility as an expert, fast," Vaughn said, citing her own success using this in her coaching programs, and that of her clients, as proof that the Magnificent Branding and Marketing Masterclass™ is a proven business, ministry, movement building option that gives entrepreneurs and other experts much-needed credibility and delivers great clients … and income.

Download the Masterclass here: http://bit.ly/brandingandmarketingmasterclass

Honored with the title International Evangelist with 22 years in the Christian Ministry arena as the founder of At His Feet Ministry, Celebrity Radio Host, President and Owner of Awakening Initiatives Executive Coach, Mentor, Consultant and Keynote Speaker Company. “The Queen of Making Things Easy to Understand” Beverley Vaughn teaches experts who are making a difference how to get their message out and enjoy massive results.

After 33 years of Top Sales Account Manager with ATT Communications Inc. and training leaders at companies like Citigroup, Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross, Credit Suisse, and many more Fortune 500 Companies she left corporate America and put her skills and expertise to the test as an entrepreneur delivering high-impact sales-closing strategies, coaching programs for entrepreneurs and small business owners to great profits.

