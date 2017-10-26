Another Mother Runner to Host Spring 2018 Retreat for Female Runners

Another Mother Runner announces Ogden, Utah, as the location of its 4th Run + Refresh Retreat for women runners. The online running community, established by two authors and accomplished athletes, aims to bring together female runners from all walks of life to encourage physical fitness, camaraderie, and support from the first step to the finish line. The highlight of the Retreat is participants running the 26.2, 13.1, 5K, or a marathon relay team at the Ogden Marathon.

Another Mother Runner, founded by Dimity McDowell and Sarah Bowen Shea, has cultivated a community of like-minded women with similar goals and challenges since their best-selling book Run Like a Mother hit the shelves and struck a chord with audiences across the country. “Back when our five collective kids were ankle-biters, we ran the Nike Women’s Marathon, wrote about our training for Runner’s World magazine, then turned the whole experience into Run Like a Mother, a chatty, advice-filled book published in 2010,” says Shea. “Train Like a Mother followed in 2012, and Tales from Another Mother Runner completed the trilogy in 2015.”

In addition to a hit podcast, blog, online store, and a training club called Train Like a Mother, the duo started offering women an annual weekend away to connect with other female runners, learn more about fitness and nutrition, and generally escape the hectic life they may be leading at home to focus more on their own health and well-being.

“Our goal is for retreaters to leave feeling refreshed, inspired, informed, connected, supported, and fired up for many more miles,” says McDowell. “Too often, women, especially mothers, put themselves last. What we have been trying to do is to encourage women to do is put themselves-- their physical and mental health--first. Because what we’ve found is that if you take care of yourself first and foremost, it allows you to be a better mother, spouse, friend, and professional.”

The retreat is now open for registration and will convene at the Hampton Inn & Suites Ogden. “Dimity and I ran the Ogden Half-Marathon in 2011: We are excited to experience that beautiful, gentle-downhill race course again with a bevy of mother runners,” says co-founder Shea. “We’ll run, gab, laugh, eat tasty food, drink at a restored speakeasy, sleep on luxurious beds, share racing advice, showcase how to decrease the risk of running injuries, hone mental skills, impart nutritional wisdom, and reinvigorate your passion for our beloved sport.” The Retreat kicks off on Thursday, May 17 and culminates on Sunday, May 20.

“We’ll also give you the space to sleep in, if you’d like, not do any dishes, not fold any laundry, not wipe anyone else’s nose, and not drive any carpools,” McDowell adds with a laugh.

About ANOTHER MOTHER RUNNER:

Another Mother Runner, founded by Dimity McDowell and Sarah Bowen Shea, has cultivated a community of like-minded women with similar goals and challenges since their best-selling book Run Like a Mother, published in 2010, hit the shelves and struck a chord with audiences across the country. Train Like a Mother followed in 2012, and Tales from Another Mother Runner completed the trilogy in 2015. AMR has since expanded into a podcast, online store for sassy running tees and accessories, active social community, popular blog, and training club.

Instagram: instagram.com/https://www.instagram.com/themotherrunner/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AnotherMotherRunner

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheMotherRunner

About the GOAL Foundation:

The Goal Foundation is a non-profit organization that was founded shortly after the 2002 Olympic Winter Games. With the assistance of a myriad of local businesses and thousands of volunteers, the GOAL Foundation’s aim is to attract, organize, support and encourage premier athletic events that promote and active lifestyle. The Foundation produces a number of events including the Ogden Marathon, the Winter Race Circuit, Mountain 2 Metro, as well as facilitates a Young Runners programs in 16 Ogden area afterschool programs and produces youth summer camps.

We envision a Greater Ogden community that thrives economically and is healthier in mind, body and spirit. Our mission is to inspire the Greater Ogden Community and its visitors to “Get Out and Live” by participating, volunteering and spectating at recreational events, programs and activities. For additional information on the GOAL Foundation visit http://www.getoutandlive.org.

About Visit Ogden:

The greater Ogden area has been continually marked as one of Utah’s leading destinations for travel and recreation. Forbes and USA Today both declared Ogden as “one of the top ten best places to live.”

Ogden, the crossroads of the west, located in Weber County is 35 minutes north of the Salt Lake International Airport. The area inspires visitors with more than 170,000 acres of National Forest, three ski resorts, more than 210 miles of single-track trail for hiking and mountain biking and 13,000 acres of lakes connected by pristine rivers for paddle sports and fishing. For additional information visit http://www.visitogden.com

###