Tucson, AZ (PRWEB) October 26, 2017
Radiology portal AuntMinnie.com today announced the winners of the 2017 edition of the Minnies, an annual event recognizing excellence in medical imaging.
Now in their 18th year, the Minnies awards enable medical imaging specialists to acknowledge the contributions of their peers to the field of radiology. Minnies candidates are nominated by members of AuntMinnie.com, with winners chosen by a panel of radiology experts after two rounds of voting.
This year's Minnies winners provide a look at radiology's future, in which technologies such as artificial intelligence, 3D printing, and cinematic rendering of medical images augment the capabilities of radiologists and help them deliver better care more cost-effectively.
The 15 Minnies categories range from Most Influential Radiology Researcher to Best New Radiology Device and also include categories such as Best Radiology Mobile App and Best Radiology Image.
The 15 categories are as follows:
- Most Influential Radiology Researcher
- Most Effective Radiology Educator
- Most Effective Radiologic Technologist Educator
- Most Effective Radiology Administrator/Manager
- Best Radiologist Training Program
- Best Radiologic Technologist Training Program
- Most Significant News Event in Radiology
- Biggest Threat to Radiology
- Hottest Clinical Procedure
- Scientific Paper of the Year
- Best New Radiology Device
- Best New Radiology Software
- Best New Radiology Vendor
- Best Radiology Mobile App
- Best Radiology Image
The full list of Minnies winners can be viewed by visiting http://minnies.auntminnie.com.
