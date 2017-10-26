Radiology portal AuntMinnie.com today announced the winners of the 2017 edition of the Minnies, an annual event recognizing excellence in medical imaging.

Now in their 18th year, the Minnies awards enable medical imaging specialists to acknowledge the contributions of their peers to the field of radiology. Minnies candidates are nominated by members of AuntMinnie.com, with winners chosen by a panel of radiology experts after two rounds of voting.

This year's Minnies winners provide a look at radiology's future, in which technologies such as artificial intelligence, 3D printing, and cinematic rendering of medical images augment the capabilities of radiologists and help them deliver better care more cost-effectively.

The 15 Minnies categories range from Most Influential Radiology Researcher to Best New Radiology Device and also include categories such as Best Radiology Mobile App and Best Radiology Image.

The 15 categories are as follows:



Most Influential Radiology Researcher

Most Effective Radiology Educator

Most Effective Radiologic Technologist Educator

Most Effective Radiology Administrator/Manager

Best Radiologist Training Program

Best Radiologic Technologist Training Program

Most Significant News Event in Radiology

Biggest Threat to Radiology

Hottest Clinical Procedure

Scientific Paper of the Year

Best New Radiology Device

Best New Radiology Software

Best New Radiology Vendor

Best Radiology Mobile App

Best Radiology Image

The full list of Minnies winners can be viewed by visiting http://minnies.auntminnie.com.

