We’ve outgrown our office space yet again.

Growlink, a Denver-based technology company, today announced that it has moved into new creative office space in the Art District on Santa Fe.

Growlink is known for its Environment and Nutrient Controllers and recently began shipping the Smart Irrigation Controller. These cloud-based Wi-Fi Controllers enable growers to see, monitor and control their farm from anywhere using their smartphone. They are designed for indoor and greenhouse grow operations, and their modular design allows them to scale from single rooms to large greenhouses and everything in between. They are part of Growlink’s complete cloud-based ecosystem and are capable of using machine learning to optimize growing conditions.

“We’ve outgrown our office space yet again,” says Ted Tanner, CEO of Growlink. “We continue to experience great growth, and this additional space will accommodate new hires so we can accelerate development of our expanding product line. We’re looking to fill several positions, includes roles in sales, customer service and marketing.”

“Our new office also includes space to set up a test lab,” continued Tanner. “We’re going to build out a state-of-the-art grow environment and automate it with our complete product line to test and develop in real-world conditions.”

Growlink’s new space is a stand alone office and warehouse space located in the Art District on Santa Fe in Denver. It is located a few blocks away from the 10th and Osage train station and is less than a mile from downtown.

Growlink’s new address is 875 Kalamath St, Denver, CO 80204.

The Growlink Controllers are available at http://www.growlink.com.

About Growlink

Growlink’s mission is to create smart farms that maximize production by leveraging the power of big data, the cloud and IoT devices. The Growlink Platform controls and automates lighting, climate, fertigation and irrigation systems. Visit http://www.growlink.com for more information and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For media inquiries:

Please contact us at press(at)growlink(dot)com.