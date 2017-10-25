Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a webinar titled “Data-Driven Cultures: Requirements for Data Management,” featuring John L Myers, managing research director of business intelligence and data warehousing at EMA, and Michael Hiskey, chief marketing officer at Semarchy.

The results of new end-user research on data governance and master data management practices will be revealed during the webinar. Collected across multiple industries, this research illustrates how organizations with strategic data governance and master data management practices differ from those without similar leadership.

Data-driven strategies inject the application of new practices, which rely on trusted information systems, deep into an organization. This data guides the application of modern business models. Data-driven business models are more dependent on information than any previous approach, from the expanded application of 360-degree customer views (including internal and external data sources) to increased detail on a company’s offerings for product information management (PIM) initiatives, and increased data quality across the enterprise.

Myers and Hiskey will also discuss:



How companies with robust data practices compare with companies that have less mature information initiatives

How executive leadership and the role of the CDO are impacting organizational practices

How to implement data to make decisions, interact with products, and improve customer experience

The webinar is Tuesday, November 7 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Those who wish to attend can register at: http://research.enterprisemanagement.com/data-management-webinar-pr.html

