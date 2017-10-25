We continue to invest in the rapidly growing UAS market. This acquisition is an exciting next step to further facilitate efficient and effective business opportunities for this industry.

Diversified Communications announced today at Commercial UAV Expo Americas, that they have acquired Drone World Expo from JDEvents to create the largest and most important commercial drone event in North America.

Diversified continues to acquire within their areas of expertise, expanding their existing portfolios. Earlier this year the company acquired two events in Australia – Naturally Good and Luxperience. This most recent acquisition in the United States builds upon their recent launches in the UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System) market.

“We continue to invest in the rapidly growing UAS market,” said Theodore Wirth, Diversified Communications’ President and CEO. “Diversified launched Commercial UAV Expo in 2015 and since developed an online platform and launched Commercial UAV Expo Europe in Brussels to provide the necessary domestic and international reach and frequency of news and information. This acquisition is an exciting next step to further facilitate efficient and effective business opportunities for this industry.”

Diversified Communications’ Commercial UAV Expo, already a leading brand in the commercial sector in North American, further strengthens its position in the highly competitive US market by uniting with Drone World Expo, another leading commercial UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System) event, to create one place for professionals, vendors and buyers to do all their drone business in North America.

“We are looking forward to working with the Commercial Drone Alliance and specifically Gretchen West, Senior Advisor at Hogan Lovells and Co-Executive Director of the Commercial Drone Alliance, who has played a vital role as Drone World Expo’s Advisory Board Chair," said Executive Vice President of Diversified Communications, Mike Lodato. “Together we can further the market reach and continue to provide the critical content and business opportunities to the professionals whose workflows are increasingly dependent on drones whether for civil infrastructure, energy, agriculture, construction or emergency response to name a few.”

“On behalf of Commercial Drone Alliance, and along with my fellow co-executive director, Lisa Ellman, we are thrilled to support this merged event and will continue our focus of bringing the most relevant, timely and critical content to the Commercial UAV Expo with the most prominent decision-makers in our industry. The decision to consolidate events to become the largest and most influential commercial drone event is an important step and allows the community to focus resources on this all-inclusive conference and tradeshow to achieve greater value. We look forward to building off the huge success of the Drone World Expo through our partnership with the Commercial UAV Expo, bringing the same caliber of expert speakers, and creating the most comprehensive drone event to date,” said West.

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company providing market access, education and information through global, national and regional face-to-face events, digital products and publications. Diversified serves a number of industries including: seafood, food and beverage, natural and organic, healthcare, commercial marine, technology and business management. Based in Portland, Maine, USA, Diversified has divisions in the Eastern United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit: http://www.divcom.com